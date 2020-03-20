Man struck, killed along Highway 160
The Nevada Highway Patrol and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal vehicle/pedestrian incident Wednesday evening March 18.
Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Boruchowitz said the incident occurred along Highway 160 near Dandelion Street.
“The accident was reported as a fatal pedestrian accident involving a Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services ambulance,” Boruchowitz said, via a video news release. “The road was shut down for several hours and deputies arrived on scene assisting Nevada Highway Patrol, in the fatal accident investigation. Further information will be released by the Nevada Highway Patrol once the investigation is concluded.”
