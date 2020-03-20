Man struck, killed along Highway 160

For Sondra Cook, manager at the Old West Market out on Highway 160 north of town, it’s been a “severely crazy week.” Like the big-name grocery stores in Pahrump, Cook saw toilet paper, hand sanitizer and bottled water fly off her shelves in the wake of the declaration of a COVID-19 national state of emergency by President Donald Trump in mid-March and the closing of all Nevada public schools by Governor Steve Sisolak on Sunday, March 15. But, Cook said, fresh stock is on the way and “we’re here for Pahrump.”