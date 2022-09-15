Manse one of three Nevada schools to get Navarro STEM grant

The school will be using its funding to establish a second dedicated STEM class which will incorporate materials from Hand2Mind and Kinderlab Robotics.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times- Manse Elementary School teacher Jamie Carroll’s instructs her second-grade classroom in this file photo from September 2017. The school is the only in Nye County to get a STEM grant through Navarro Research and Engineering.

Getty Images Navarro Research and Engineering is supporting STEM education in Nevada through its Community Commitment Grants Program, of which Manse Elementary is one of the first grant recipients.

Millions of companies worldwide depend on the skills and knowledge of their employees for success and in a time of rapid technological evolution, ensuring the next generation is prepared to take on careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, is key.

For Navarro Research and Engineering Inc., STEM education is so important that the company has even created a Community Commitment Grants Program, through which it can provide funds to schools that can then utilize that money to bolster their STEM curriculum. For its very first cycle, three Nevada schools have been selected to receive these special grants, one of which is the Pahrump Valley’s own Manse Elementary School.

“Navarro Research and Engineering, Inc., a woman-owned small business contractor to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Environmental Management, today announced three Nevada schools have been awarded classroom funding through the company’s new Community Commitment Grants Program,” a press release issued Sept. 7 stated. “The grants program, in its inaugural year, is specifically designed to support educational activities that promote learning related to science, technology, engineering and math in communities near the Nevada National Security Site.”

Manse Elementary will be using its grant funding to establish a second dedicated STEM class which will incorporate materials from Hand2Mind and Kinderlab Robotics.

Manse educators are obviously excited by the prospect and teacher Jeanette Ogden remarked, “I feel strongly that, long-term, this STEM class will provide students with real-world skills like critical thinking, problem solving, communication and teamwork that are necessary to become successful in any career field or life situation. Thank you to Navarro for supporting our vision.”

DOE Office of Environmental Management Nevada Program Manager Robert Boehlecke added that these grants represent a valuable investment in that they, “…will help open the door to potential future career opportunities at the NNSS for local young people.”

Manse Elementary was one of a pool of 16 schools that applied for Navarro’s first round of the Community Commitment Grants Program and other Nye County schools now have the chance to get in on the opportunity too. The application period for the 2023 grant cycle is currently open and Navarro is encouraging all public, private and charter schools in Nye, Clark, Elko, Esmeralda, Lincoln and White Pine counties to apply.

“Grants are expected to be awarded in early 2023,” the release explained. “Preference will be given to applications supporting clearly-defined STEM-based activities.”

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Applications and additional information can be found at bit.ly/3xnAaMU

For more information visit www.Navarro-Inc.com

