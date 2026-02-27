Mardi Gras a ball for all

Gift baskets laden with prizes were up for grabs in the silent auction during the Soroptimist Mardi Gras fundraiser. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Nugget Events Center was decked out in carnival colors and decor during the Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley's annual Mardi Gras, a fundraiser that helps bring in cash to support the organization's Liv Your Dream Award for women seeking to further their education. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Soroptimist International of the Pahrump Valley (SIPV) was the life of the party during its Mardi Gras celebration as members welcomed their guests for a night of carnivalesque fun.

Taking place Saturday, Feb. 21 inside the Pahrump Nugget Events Center, Mardi Gras saw a crowd of nearly 200 attendees and with everyone festooned in beads and blind, flashing sequins and masks all aglitter, the venue was a festive sight to behold. Attendees enjoyed a buffet that diners declared delightful, along with an assortment of prizes to win. But perhaps the best part of the whole shebang was the presentation of several special awards that highlight the heart of what SIPV is all about.

“Overall, the event was a success and went extremely well,” SIPV President Nancy Davis raved once all the fun came to a close. “The Pahrump Nugget’s catering and conference services members were incredible and very accommodating. The food was excellent and the staff was truly exceptional.”

With a total of 185 people in attendance, there was plenty of opportunity for this event to bear fundraising fruit and the result overjoyed SIPV members. Ticket sales and sponsorships brought in over $12,000 and the activities of the evening helped bring in thousands more. The silent auction raised $3,225 while the live auction garnered $6,525. The always popular Dessert Dash featuring all kinds of tempting sweets raised a further $4,175. The Treasure Palooza, containing gift cards and prizes, raised $2,345 and the 50/50 raffle netted SIPV $1,070. Finally, there was the heads or tails game that brought in another $650, bringing the grand total raised to approximately $30,000.

Aside from the prizes and the meal, the evening included several special honorees. First, were the four recipients of this year’s Live Your Dream Award, including fourth-place Ashley Cook, third-place Christina Greenleaf, second-place Jaclyn Wilms and first-place Aime Riley. Each of these ladies earned themselves a cash award that can be put to use in furthering their academic pursuits, whether it be for course costs, books, equipment, child care, transportation or just about anything else they may need while seeking to expand their education.

The event also included the presentation of the Ruby Award and the Community Award, with Carmen Murzyn of Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace taking home the Ruby Award and retired Col. Patrick Nary scoring the Community Award.

“Carmen was selected for a Ruby Award because of her dedication, which is making a profound impact on the lives of those in Nye County,” Davis explained. “As the president of the Nye County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, she works tirelessly to ensure children in need receive the comfort and security of a bed to call their own. Her leadership and hard work have inspired countless volunteers and brought hope to many families.

“Beyond her immediate efforts, she actively engages with the broader community, organizing bed builds, fundraising initiatives and attending informational events to raise awareness about child poverty and the importance of a safe place to sleep,” Davis continued. “Her outreach includes collaborating with schools, churches and civic groups to identify children in need and mobilize resources. She frequently networks with other nonprofit organizations and social service agencies, forming partnerships that amplify the mission of Sleep in Heavenly Peace and extend its reach across Nye County.”

As for Nary, Davis said he is a man of many hats, including as a member of Pahrump Community Partners, vice president of the Pahrump Kiwanis and director of the high school rodeo team.

“He was the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Santa for many years, volunteers annually at the Pahrump Social Powwow and, rumor has it, he also knows how to properly set up a teepee!” Davis detailed. “He works at the annual Winter Wonder Slam wrestling event that takes place just before Christmas, has been a tremendous support to Amargosa schools and above all else, this man is about the kids. If you’ve ever attended a Community Partners meeting and heard someone ask for help, chances are he was already reaching into his pocket before anyone else could respond.”

Yet another example of Nary doing whatever he can to support the community, he even stepped in as the auctioneer for SIPV’s Mardi Gras when the auctioneer that had been scheduled unexpectedly fell ill, for which the members were extremely grateful.

“A special thank you goes out to Jeffrey Dye of Edward Jones for his co-emceeing talents, Patrick Nary for filling in as our auctioneer and to our table sponsors: Valley Electric Association; The Band Castle and Kennedy Technologies; Urban Ranch; Robin Holseth, Esq.; Living Free Health and Fitness; Pahrump Community Mortgage Lenders/Tina Agoes; the honorable Judge Kim Wanker; Leeward Renewable Energy; Classy Rhythmettes; Desert View Hospital and Jeffrey Dye/Edward Jones,” Davis concluded.

“Also, we certainly want to thank our auction item sponsors: Westfield Jewelers; Written In Stone; Pit Boss Grills/Brandy Padilla; Jewelry of Romance; Jelly Fish Jewelers; Durette Candito Design; Fidelity National Title; and the Wine Down,” she added. “We could not do any of this without the support and dedication of our members, friends, families – especially Doug Fitzgibbons – as well as the Pahrump Nugget conference management team of Dawn Burkholder and Jason Hilling.”

For more information on SIPV visit SoroptimistPV.com

