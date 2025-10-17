Master Gardeners invite all to the Autumn in the Garden

Dainty white alyssum and rain lilies sit side by side in a flower plot at the Pahrump Demonstration Garden, where many type of flowers, trees, shrubs and vegetables are grown in an effort to help educate residents on gardening in the desert environment. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Mid-afternoon sunlight filters through the tiny leaves of Sweet Acacia, just one of the several species of trees that call the Pahrump Demonstration Garden home. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Master Gardeners maintain the Demonstration Garden at the URN Cooperative Extension and it's a perfect place for people to go to learn all about the trees, shrubs, veggies and other plants that can thrive in the valley. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Demonstration Garden is filled with an array of plant species and Autumn in the Garden will teach residents how to care for the various flora as the fall season ensues. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

For the gardening community, every season brings its own unique challenges and now that temperatures in the valley are trending downward, the Pahrump Master Gardeners are readying to share all their tips and tricks for gardening in the fall months.

This Sunday, residents are invited to head out to the Desert Demonstration Garden at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension for Autumn in the Garden. There, attendees will be able to bask in the serene garden setting, filled with a vast variety of plant life, while also learning about proper techniques for an assortment of tasks. From trimming trees and prepping soil to seed collection and more, the Master Gardeners have the know-how to tackle the fall gardening season.

“We’ll have Master Gardeners stationed around various areas of the Demonstration Garden, providing demonstrations on what needs to be done,” Pahrump Master Gardener Heather Freeman told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We’ll have someone at the vegetable beds, giving vegetable garden tours and talking about fall preparations for the beds. We’ll have someone at the compost area, talking about layering the compost, what is acceptable to compost, what you shouldn’t put in there. We’ll have someone at our palm tree row, showing how to properly prune and how to tell which fronds are ready to be removed. At the pomegranate tree, we’ll be doing light pruning and explaining how to assess which pomegranates are ripe and which are just bird feeders. We’ll also be talking about common fall tasks such as pruning the rose bushes and dividing the irises.”

In addition to the knowledge that will be shared on site, Autumn in the Garden attendees will be able to take home warm and cold season planting guides and even a few plants, too.

“We do have some plant volunteers that have come up in the garden that we’ve potted up to give away. We really just want people to come out and enjoy the garden with us!” Freeman enthused.

But it’s not just tips on how to approach gardening that residents can find at Autumn in the Garden. Master Gardeners can also advise residents on the most appropriate species for their specific yard situation. Is there minimal space available? Or perhaps a spot with little sunlight or one with no shade at all? The Master Gardeners know all about which plants will thrive in various locations and can help property owners pick out what will work best for them.

“And if we don’t know something offhand, we have the information right at our fingertips or we can reach out to one of our fellow Master Gardeners to find it,” Freeman remarked.

Autumn in the Garden is set for Sunday, Oct. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Master Gardeners Demonstration Garden, 1651 E. Calvada Blvd.

“Please dress for the weather and wear closed-toe shoes,” Freeman encouraged. “Come learn what has, or hasn’t, worked this year and enjoy the beauty of the garden.”

For more information on the Master Gardener Program email HeatherF@UNR.edu or visit Extension.UNR.edu

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Pahrump Farmers Market enters fall hours

The Pahrump Farmers' Market, hosted by the Pahrump Master Gardeners, has entered its fall hours of operation.

The Farmers' Market is now open each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the Tractor Supply parking lot, 900 E. Highway 372. Shoppers can find an assortment of fresh and locally-grown produce, as well as cottage goods such as honey, jams, jellies, cookies and more.

For more information visit the Pahrump Farmers' Market Facebook page, email PahrumpFarmersMarket@gmail.com or text 775-990-8322.