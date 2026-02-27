79°F
Matt Sadler launches campaign for District 5 Nye County commissioner

/ Pahrump Valley Times
February 27, 2026 - 4:37 am
 

Matt Sadler is running for District 5 Nye County commissioner, and the local bail bondsman held his first public campaign event last week in Pahrump.

“I wanted to run for county commissioner this time because I don’t believe the district that I live in is represented adequately with regard to transparency, accessibility and effective leadership,” Sadler told the Pahrump Valley Times after the event concluded.

Approximately 70 people attended the commissioner hopeful’s event on Friday, Feb. 20, at Steelbound Brewery and Distillery. Attendees enjoyed pizza and other finger foods from the restaurant while listening to Sadler speak.

“I believe our message is simple: protect freedom, protect taxpayers and put Nye County first,” Sadler told the crowd.

During the event, Sadler emphasized his belief in a smaller and more efficient government that allows people to exercise their freedoms and liberties. When speaking to the crowd, Sadler highlighted his pledge not to raise taxes, the need for monthly meetings dedicated to Pahrump issues where residents can attend and keep officials accountable, a tough stance on crime if elected, and the importance of keeping Pahrump a rural, small-town community.

“I think the government’s role is to just do enough to make sure we have what we need and don’t lord over us,” Sadler further explained after the event ended. “The government should be there listening to us. The lack of that is evident if you go to a lot of these open meetings by our government. They’re not very good listeners.”

Sadler, a Southern Nevada native who moved to Pahrump seven years ago with his family and business, A Hope Bail Bonds, is making his first run for the Nye County Commission this year. Sadler has previously run for state Assembly in District 36 and District 18.

For more information about Matt Sadler’s bid for District 5 Nye County commissioner, visit votemattsadler.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

