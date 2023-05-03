Megabus offering lower-cost trips across Nevada, northwest

Traveling between the large and spread-out areas of the Northwest, including Nevada and Nye County, without the need of a car or driving oneself is now even easier and more cost-efficient, thanks to a collaboration between two major bus service providers, Megabus and Salt Lake Express.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in North America, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Salt Lake Express, a popular shuttle service along the northern I-15 corridor,” a press released issued by Megabus on May 1 reads. “This partnership will allow for expanded service options for 75 cities in the Northwest across Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming, including daily trips between Pahrump and Beatty, Fallon, Fernley, Hawthorne, Las Vegas, Reno and Tonopah.”

Salt Lake Express launched its service here in Nye County in 2021 as a result of public feedback garnered during the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan. Stops included many that will now be available through Megabus, such as Pahrump, Beatty, Tonopah and Las Vegas. However, trips booked through Megabus come at a lower cost than those reserved through Salt Lake Express.

A search of the two companies’ websites showed that a one-way trip from Pahrump directly to Harry Reid International Airport can be booked through Salt Lake Express for $39.50 plus processing and airport access fees. A similar trip is available through Megabus for just $22, plus a booking fee. However, the Megabus trip drops passengers off at 6675 Gillespie Street, rather than the airport.

A one-way ride from Pahrump to Reno runs about $124 plus fees through Salt Lake Express while Megabus offers a trip to Reno for $76 plus fees, again with different drop-off points.

Tonopah residents wishing to travel to Las Vegas can do so for $67.35 plus fees one-way through Salt Lake Express. Megabus sells the same trip for $49 plus fees.

“We are delighted with this opportunity to team up with Salt Lake Express to offer new service to our customers,” Megabus commercial vice president Colin Emberson stated. “The partnership will allow us to expand through the Northwest and the addition of these 75 cities will bring our total network to more than 500 cities served in North America.”

“We are thrilled about this opportunity,” Salt Lake Express owner Jacob Price added. “Our route map is extensive and it’s all thanks to the many loyal communities and riders that we have… We look forward to offering this service to our customers, and now Megabus customers, for many years to come. We are confident that our high level of service will service this new customer base well.”

Schedules are now available and tickets can be purchased by visiting https://us.megabus.com

