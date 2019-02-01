Memorial services planned for local community leader Cassandra Selbach

Local community leader Cassandra Selbach is being remembered for the legacy of helping others. The executive vice president of community relations at Valley Electric Association and mother of two died on Jan. 23 of a systemic autoimmune disease.

“Cassandra spent many years involved in the Pahrump community, both during her career at VEA and before,” a release from Valley stated. “Her passion for community service was extraordinary, and she was recognized on many occasions for her dedication and commitment.”

Valley Electric also recognized Selbach, 35, for her work in helping to develop the VEA Ambassador program.

“Cassandra helped develop the VEA Ambassador program into what it has become today,” the statement read. “She loved her job and her community. We wish her family and friends the very best during these difficult times.”

Crystal Mills, Selbach’s sister, said “Cassandra was a very sensitive and caring person. She was always available when someone needed to talk.”

Mills went onto say that, “Family was the most important thing to her and always came first,” she said.

Selbach also loved to sing and play music, and there are numerous YouTube videos of her singing songs that “she wrote and playing her guitar or the piano,” Mills said.

Mills said her sister gave her time to several organizations, including Nevada Outreach, the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club, Nathan Adelson Hospice and others.

Selbach spent most of her life in the Pahrump and Amargosa Valley area, according to Mills.

“We traveled across the United States until she was 10,” Mills said in a written response.

Following that, Selbach moved to Pahrump before moving to Amargosa Valley. She would eventually return to Pahrump, where she lived out the remainder of her life.

Others in the community also remembered Selbach for her quality of giving to others.

“There is also no doubt that Cassandra had a heart to serve others,” said Ryan Muccio, a former employee of Valley and friend to Selbach, in a written statement. “In fact, Cassandra was the type of person who would delay replacing her broken air conditioning unit so she could use those funds to help others. Yes, that happened. Cassandra was involved in countless charitable organizations and gave her time so freely to any cause that was in need, oftentimes bringing her boys along with her to instill in them the act of service.”

In his statement, Muccio remembered Selbach for her truth, faith and service. These three things are why he found Selbach so special.

Muccio ended his statement by writing, “Cassandra was the ultimate ambassador of kindness, hope, and unconditional love. Her passing will leave a void in Pahrump that will be hard to fill. It is my hope that her legacy will be honored for many years to come and that our community surround her two boys with love and support.” (See full excerpt in sidebar breakout box )

A memorial service is planned for Feb. 9 at the Pahrump Nugget. The doors will open at noon.

According to a public announcement in the Pahrump Valley Times, in lieu of flowers, Selbach “wished that donations be made in her name to Nevada Outreach/No to Abuse.”

Selbach is survived by her two sons, Jonathan and Jacob; as well as her mother, Tammy; brother, DJ; and sisters Sabrina, Crystal and Kristy.

