Miss Pahrump Pageant returns to Saddle West

Six talented young women are vying to take home the Miss Pahrump Pageant crown this year.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Name: Maddy Boruchowitz Parent: David & Stephanie Boruchowitz Age: 14 Grade: 9th Talent: Piano “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars Activities: Dance for Dance studio and PVHS Dance Team, National Junior Honor Society, Pahrump Disability Outreach Program Future Aspirations: Still Considering her Future Ambitions Hobbies: Reading, Dancing, Piano, Photography, Painting Community Platform: “Possibilities for Disabilities"

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Name: Sienna Brown Parent: Scott & Talisa Brown Age: 15 Grade: 10th Talent: Lyrical Dance to “Remember”by Lauren Daigle Activities: Competition Dance, Chi Gamma Sorority Future Aspirations: Own my own Dance Studio Hobbies: Shopping & Swimming Community Platform: “Movement Makes the Mind Happy. Sharing My Love of Dance with Our Senior Citizens"

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Name: Tailey Hastings Parent: Sean & Melinda Hastings Age: 14 Grade: 9th Talent: Musical Skit “A Little Party Never Hurt Nobody” by Fergie, Q-Tip, & GoonRock Activities: Volleyball, Basketball, Dance, Yearbook, Journalism, Student Council Future Aspirations: Interior Designer Hobbies: Dance & Volleyball Community Platform: “Opportunities for People with Special Needs to be Active"

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Name: Brenna Quinones Parent: Mom-Shanna Gibbons & Grandma-Brenda Gibbons Age: 16 Grade: 11th Talent: “Jazz Dance to “The Man” by Taylor Swift Activities: PVHS Dance Team & Track and Field, Salvation Army Christmas Task Force Future Aspirations: Real Estate Hobbies: Dance, Reading, Photography, Crocheting Community Platform: “Giving Children the Gift of Reading"

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Name: Taylor Tillery Parent: Brian & Marcie Tillery Age: 17 Grade: 12th Talent: JROTC Unarmed Drill Team Activities: Rodeo, Basketball, PV Rough Riders, JROTC, National Honor Society Future Aspirations: Medical Field Training and join the Air Force Hobbies: Barrel Racing, Sports, Hunting, Camping, Fishing Community Platform: “Never Let a Stumble in the Road be the End to Your Journey"

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Name: Alexa Toomer Parent: John & Susan Toomer Age: 17 Grade: 12th Talent: Lyrical Dance to “False Confidence” by Noah Kahan Activities: Dance Team, Church Youth Group, T.A.L.C. - Athletic Leadership Group Future Aspirations: Elementary Education Hobbies: Crafting & Dancing Community Platform: “Level Up with Literacy"

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The current reigning Miss Pahrump 2019 is Aliya Bolton who will crown this year’s winning contestant.

The event returns to the Saddle West Showroom on Saturday, Aug. 14.

In existence for more than 40 years, the pageant, founded by late Pahrump businessman Ray Wulfenstein, was canceled last year out of safety concerns due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As stated on the pageant’s social media page, any young woman from the ninth through 12th grade, and between the ages of 13 through 18, are invited to participate.

Talent galore

Pageant organizer Judy Maughan said the contestants will be judged in five categories, which include casual wear, formal wear, and the oftentimes nerve-wracking on-stage question.

“There’s a variety of talents and they will each perform a talent and they will each answer the same onstage question,” Maughan said. “They will not know ahead of time what the question is. Immediately before the onstage interview question, our emcee will pull one question out of the bowl and he will ask the same question to each girl. Only one girl will be in the showroom at a time, so no one else will hear that question, so it keeps it very fair across the board, and we always keep them non-political.”

Masking issues

As physical appearances are indeed a factor in most pageants, Maughan spoke about how facial coverings will affect the event.

“They won’t be wearing masks when they are all on stage together,” she noted. “We have permission for them to not wear masks when they are on stage for their individual events. We are just following the guidelines that are passed down to Saddle West because we’re using their venue. We don’t want to risk them having any problems because of us. Whatever they need us to do is what we will do, and they have allowed us to have the girls not wear their masks when they’re on stage. We did buy them some nice matching, black glittery masks.”

Virus crisis

Additionally, Maughan expressed her displeasure regarding the cancellation of last year’s pageant due to COVID-19 concerns.

“It was very disappointing because we really tried to put on the pageant,” she said. “Saddle West really wanted to host it, but their hands were tied, so they could not have events during that time. There were a few girls who missed out, and they had been in the pageant previously. They were seniors this past year, so it’s unfortunate that they missed that last year that they could have done it. There were some talented girls and I really felt bad that they missed out on that last opportunity, but our rules do say that you have to be a freshman through senior to participate in the pageant.”

A shout-out

On a final note, Maughan wanted to give thanks to the pageant’s sponsors and others who provided donations to put on the event.

“Saddle West is always very gracious to us and they provide us with the venue at no charge,” she noted. “They are always very kind to us in working things out. Saitta-Trudeau is a presenting sponsor. They give us a large donation, and it truly makes the pageant possible so that we can put on this experience for the girls. We have many sponsors though and they are always listed and shown in the program. We appreciate all of them very much for whatever they contributed toward this because our goal is to just put on a really positive experience for these girls. Because of these donations that people are so generous to give us, we can do that.”

General seating tickets for the Miss Pahrump Pageant are $10, while VIP seating is $15.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the pageant beginning at 6:00 p.m.

