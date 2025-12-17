63°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Missed the sign-ups? Toys for Toys items available starting Friday morning

Even if you missed the sign ups, Toys for Tots items are still available. Stop by at 621 S. Bla ...
Even if you missed the sign ups, Toys for Tots items are still available. Stop by at 621 S. Blagg Rd. starting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, December 19. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
The Community Christmas Eve Dinner is just one week away and the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is ...
Fill your heart and your plate at the Community Christmas Eve Dinner
Pahrump is no stranger to flooding and Rapid Infiltration Basins could help the problem by capt ...
Water board seeking RIBs grant
Santa Claus will be in town this weekend for two local events, PJs and Pancakes with Santa at t ...
Spend your weekend hanging out with Santa
The Nathan Adelson Hospice Foundation hosted its annual Festival of the Season in Pahrump on De ...
Nathan Adelson Hospice hosts annual Pahrump fundraising event
Staff report
December 17, 2025 - 3:20 pm
 

Interested parents and grandparents started signing up in early November for the Nevada Outreach Training Organization (NOTO) Toys for Tots distribution event held Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

This year, NOTO had an abundance of toys donated to the program so even if you missed the sign-ups, there are still items available. Darlene Hatfield at NOTO is encouraging economically challenged families to stop by at 621 S. Blagg Rd. starting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, December 19.

“I know that we are better stocked on toys this year. So come on down. We still have toys,” she told the Pahrump Valley Times. Her message to those interested, “Come in and shop for your kids. If [you] missed the sign ups, come in Friday at 8:30, and let’s see what we can do.”

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

The question I am proposing for the ballot is whether or not the Town of Pahrump should have an “elected” town board.