Missed the sign-ups? Toys for Toys items available starting Friday morning

Even if you missed the sign ups, Toys for Tots items are still available. Stop by at 621 S. Blagg Rd. starting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, December 19. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Interested parents and grandparents started signing up in early November for the Nevada Outreach Training Organization (NOTO) Toys for Tots distribution event held Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

This year, NOTO had an abundance of toys donated to the program so even if you missed the sign-ups, there are still items available. Darlene Hatfield at NOTO is encouraging economically challenged families to stop by at 621 S. Blagg Rd. starting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, December 19.

“I know that we are better stocked on toys this year. So come on down. We still have toys,” she told the Pahrump Valley Times. Her message to those interested, “Come in and shop for your kids. If [you] missed the sign ups, come in Friday at 8:30, and let’s see what we can do.”