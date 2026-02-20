Monday evening car crash kills pedestrian

A Nevada State Police press release stated the preliminary investigation indicates that a green Jeep struck a pedestrian on Quarter Horse Ave.

A early evening crash in Pahrump on Monday, Feb. 16, resulted in a pedestrian death on Quarter Horse Avenue just south of McGraw Road.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that a green 2006 Jeep Liberty sport utility vehicle was traveling southbound on Quarter Horse Avenue, just south of McGraw Road,” a Nevada State Police press release read. “A pedestrian was walking southbound within the southbound lane of Quarter Horse Avenue when the front of the Jeep struck the pedestrian.”

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene after succumbing to injuries sustained in the collision. The release stated that the coroner’s office will release the identity of the pedestrian after a next-of-kin notification.

“The driver of the Jeep remained on scene for investigators and was not medically transported from the scene,” the press release stated.

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol’s Major Incident Reconstruction Team is investigating the fatal crash.

Nevada Highway Patrol was dispatched to the crash at approximately 7:04 p.m. on Monday evening. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that his crews assisted at the scene, while the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office conducted the law enforcement investigation.

The press release noted that so far this year, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 12 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities.

