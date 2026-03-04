Moonshiners Mark and Digger set to visit the valley

Richard Petty's Petty Punch is an exclusive line of Sugarlands Shine that is available only at Liquor and Tobacco Express in Pahrump. (Liquor and Tobacco Express)

If you want to meet Mark and Digger of Moonshiners fame, this Friday is your chance. Promoting an exclusive flavor of their Sugarlands Shine, the two will be in Pahrump for a special tasting event at Liquor and Tobacco Express, where customers can find something they simply cannot get anywhere else in the state of Nevada.

“Mark and Digger are going to be here to do a meet-and-greet and there is an exclusive bottle they have put out,” Liquor and Tobacco Express co-owner Raj Raju explained for the Pahrump Valley Times, with co-owner and wife Nisha adding, “This bottle, the Richard Petty’s Petty Punch Moonshine, only one store in each state has this. In all of Nevada, this is only available at our store here in Pahrump.”

Both Mark Ramsey and Digger Manes grew up in Tennessee, where they were introduced to the world of making moonshine and it’s a world in which the two have excelled.

“As a young man, [Mark] was introduced to a local moonshine expert and quickly learned the trade through hands-on experience. He and his distilling partner, Digger Manes, now carry that journeyman craftsmanship forward with their distinctly delicious recipes!” the Sugarlands website details. “Digger Manes has been around the still most of his life. As a young man, he was introduced to a local moonshine legend in Cocke County, Tennessee. After putting in his time as a still hand, Digger, along with his distilling partner Mark Ramsey, has mastered the craft of distillation. He is now a legend in his own right.”

Aside from the Richard Petty’s Petty Punch, tasting attendees will find a variety of Sugarlands Shine, ranging from Sour Watermelon and Cherry Limeaid to Egg Nog, Birthday Cake, Strawberries and Cream and more.

“We sell a lot of their product,” Nisha said, while Raj remarked, “We’ve been pushing the Sugarlands Shine product for three years now and people just love it. The quality, the taste, it’s so good. We started with just one bottle and now, we have an entire shelf dedicated to their product. People don’t even hesitate to buy it. And it’s only $20-$30 per bottle, so it’s very affordable.”

Mark and Digger will be signing bottles of their moonshine and taking photos with fans but they aren’t the only ones who will be on site Friday afternoon. Mike Starr of Blazing Star BBQ is slated to be there as well, with his popular line of sauces and spice mixes. Starr is a 21-year U.S. Air Force veteran who credits his passion for flavors to his travels, which exposed him to an array of cultures and cuisines.

“Now, those worldly experiences are infused into every bottle of sauce and seasoning, promising to elevate your backyard gatherings to new heights,” information on Blazing Star BBQ details. “Prepare for a culinary adventure where every dish bursts with high-quality ingredients and bold, perfectly balanced flavors. Say goodbye to bland dinners and lackluster barbecue parties – Blazing Star BBQ guarantees an unforgettable dining experience.”

Nisha and Raj have owned Liquor and Tobacco Express since 2011 and in the roughly 15 years they have been in operation, the husband and wife team has worked hard to build the store into what it is today.

“We’ve invested a lot of time and energy into this,” Raj said. “Over the years, we have built the largest liquor selection in Pahrump, while continuing to serve the greater Nye County community. Our commitment to quality, selection and customer relationships has made us a trusted part of the local community.

“Customer service is huge for us, that’s what we really pride ourselves on. This is a friendly, mom-and-pop place and we love doing exciting things for our customers, like our free tasting events the first and second Friday of every month. Now, to have something like this, stars from a popular TV show here in Pahrump? That’s huge!”

Mark and Digger, along with Blazing Star BBQ, will be at Liquor and Tobacco Express this Friday, March 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Liquor and Tobacco Express is located at 1190 Highway 372. The store is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

For more information call 775-727-5353 or visit the store’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

