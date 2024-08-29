99°F
More Pahrump Valley subdivisions look to grow home sites

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Desert Trails is aiming to build more homes in the north-sid ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Desert Trails is aiming to build more homes in the north-side subdivision but a development agreement will have to be secured before any construction commences.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Mountain Falls Planning Area 9HE will bring over 200 new hom ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Mountain Falls Planning Area 9HE will bring over 200 new homes to the subdivision, to be located north of Manse Road and south of Mountain Falls Parkway.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Braintrust Marketing developed several new ad campaign conc ...
This is the new town slogan for Pahrump
pvt default image
Know before you go: Pahrump DMV reopens on ‘limited basis’
2024 Homeschool Homecoming will be a ‘retro-furturistic’ Steampunk Soiree
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A fire laid waste to multiple structures and personal prope ...
Hydrants critical, but hard to come by in parts of Pahrump Valley
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 29, 2024 - 2:35 pm
 

Right on the heels of Pleasant Valley signaling its intention to expand, another Pahrump area residential subdivision is looking to grow, with Desert Trails planning additional homes on the northern side of town.

“This tentative map was originally part of the master plan for Desert Trails that was done many, many years ago,” Nye County Planning Director Brett Waggoner explained for the Nye County Commission during its Aug. 20 meeting. “In 1991, it was approved for 1,246 residential lots. Then it was reduced to 942 and they had a tentative map that was approved for that 942, which included phase 1, 2 and 3. You’ve seen phase 1 developed. Phase 2 is this map. The problem is, they never did move forward with the final map (for phase 2) so it did expire.”

The tentative map calls for 32 homes on a roughly 13.5 acre parcel off Simkins Road, near Rosemary Clarke Middle School. The lots are proposed to range in size between about .27 and .34 acres and are to be constructed on land adjacent to the Desert Trails Phase 1, situated to the east of the existing subdivision. The development is already primed for utility service from Desert Utilities.

“Given the lot size, being that they are under 20,000 square feet, they will be required to do a development agreement,” Waggoner noted.

That development agreement, when ready, will have to go before the commission for its approval, as will the final map, all required steps in the process to expand the subdivision.

Commissioner Frank Carbone made the motion to approve the Desert Trails tentative map. Commissioner Bruce Jabbour offered a second and the motion passed with all in favor.

Mountain Falls

Commissioners also addressed a second tentative map on Aug. 20, this one for the continuing build-out of the Mountain Falls Master Planned Community.

The developer for this subdivision is Taylor Morrison, which acquired the previous developer, William Lyon Homes. The map outlines Mountain Falls Planning Area 9HE, which will add 202 homes to the subdivision, located on a parcel just shy of 30 acres at 3620 E. Manse Road. Lots sizes are to range from 0.07 to 0.17 acres with an average density of 6.73 lots per acre and 29 common lots.

Unlike Desert Trails, Mountain Falls has an existing development agreement allowing 3,200 single-family residential units to be constructed. As of August 24, there were 1,090 homes completed in the subdivision, leaving 2,110 still to be built. Mountain Falls’ development agreement expires at the end of December 2030.

Commissioner Ron Boskovich made the motion to approve the tentative map for planning area 9HE, with a second from Carbone. That motion also passed unanimously.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

