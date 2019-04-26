Mt. Charleston Marathon leading to traffic restrictions

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Kyle Canyon Road in Las Vegas is seen in 2015. Revel Mount Charleston marathon is leading to traffic changes.

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced plans for a pilot car operation in both directions along Kyle Canyon Road Highway 157.

It is planned from the Mount Charleston Lodge parking lot, 5375 Kyle Canyon Road, to U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas from 3 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, due to the fourth annual Revel Mt. Charleston Marathon, NDOT said. Motorists should expect up to 20-minute delays as a result.

Additionally, Oso Blanca Road will be closed from Gilcrease Avenue north to Kyle Canyon Road during the same time frame. Motorists should follow the signed detour route, NDOT said.

About 2,000 participants are expected for the full marathon with an additional 2,200 runners for the half marathon.

Go to www.runrevel.com/rmc/course for a complete marathon course.