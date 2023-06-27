Naked sunbather arrested at Petrack Park

Deputy David Stone was conducting an extra patrol at the park when he was flagged down by a citizen who informed the deputy of a naked man in the park on Thursday, June 22.

Individuals and families visiting Petrack Park last week were probably not expecting to see a naked grown man sunbathing in the afternoon, but that’s what happened just before 2 p.m., according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

As stated in a sheriff’s office news release this week, Deputy David Stone was conducting an extra patrol at the park when he was flagged down by a citizen who informed the deputy of a naked man in the park on Thursday, June 22.

“After being told about the location, I looked over by the trees and discovered an adult male laying naked on a blanket,” Stone’s report stated. “The male was identified by his driver’s license and prior law enforcement encounters as David Ahern. While I was walking in David’s direction, I witnessed him sitting down with his feet in front of him. David proceeded to lift one side of his body and I witnessed David’s bare butt.”

When Stone asked Ahern why he was naked at the park, Ahern initially said he wasn’t naked, but moments later, Ahern then admitted that he was in fact not wearing any clothing.

“While speaking with David, I discovered multiple underage children playing on the playground next to where David was sitting,” Stone’s report noted. “I also spoke with multiple witnesses that saw him undress at the park.”

As a result of his initial investigation, Stone placed Ahern into custody for alleged obscene exposure by undressing and becoming naked in a public park where children were actively roaming and playing, according to the report.

Bail amount was set at $5,000 according to the Nye County Detention Center.

