85°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Naked sunbather arrested at Petrack Park

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
June 27, 2023 - 12:52 pm
 
Nye County Detention Center David Ahern
Nye County Detention Center David Ahern

Individuals and families visiting Petrack Park last week were probably not expecting to see a naked grown man sunbathing in the afternoon, but that’s what happened just before 2 p.m., according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

As stated in a sheriff’s office news release this week, Deputy David Stone was conducting an extra patrol at the park when he was flagged down by a citizen who informed the deputy of a naked man in the park on Thursday, June 22.

“After being told about the location, I looked over by the trees and discovered an adult male laying naked on a blanket,” Stone’s report stated. “The male was identified by his driver’s license and prior law enforcement encounters as David Ahern. While I was walking in David’s direction, I witnessed him sitting down with his feet in front of him. David proceeded to lift one side of his body and I witnessed David’s bare butt.”

When Stone asked Ahern why he was naked at the park, Ahern initially said he wasn’t naked, but moments later, Ahern then admitted that he was in fact not wearing any clothing.

“While speaking with David, I discovered multiple underage children playing on the playground next to where David was sitting,” Stone’s report noted. “I also spoke with multiple witnesses that saw him undress at the park.”

As a result of his initial investigation, Stone placed Ahern into custody for alleged obscene exposure by undressing and becoming naked in a public park where children were actively roaming and playing, according to the report.

Bail amount was set at $5,000 according to the Nye County Detention Center.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Inaugural Helen Keller Days took place inside the Artesi ...
Inaugural Helen Keller Days raises $3,100
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Southern Nye County Chapter of the Federation of the Blind held its inaugural fundraiser this past weekend and organizers were thrilled with the results of Helen Keller Days.

Screenshot Town Hall Meeting
TOWN HALL: Hafen won’t back down on his political priorities
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

District 36 Assemblyman Gregory Hafen II, R-Pahrump, returned home from Carson City this week and told constituents at a virtual town hall meeting that he’ll continue to push for voter-ID laws, solar farm regulations, and that he’ll fight against tax breaks for large energy projects that primarily benefit Californians.

Nye County Detention Center Fidel Betancourt-Maldonado
Pahrump business claims worker embezzled $200k
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is under arrest after allegedly embezzling funds from his employer for more than seven years, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County facilities will not undergo assessment for staff ...
County shelves plan to study strains on staff facilities — for now
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With hundreds of workers in its various department and the expectation that staffing levels will increase in the coming years, Nye County Assistant Manager Lorina Dellinger recently requested that the county embark on a project to determine how best to house them. Despite the evident support from the director of Nye County Facility Operations, however, the request met with resistance from commissioners Donna Cox and Ron Boskovich, both of whom expressed concerns with the timing and potential cost of the project.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Residents gathered at the corner of Highways 160 and 372 in ...
Trump supporters rally in Pahrump after 2nd indictment
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A group of Trump-backers rallied at the corner of highways 160 and 372 in Pahrump on Saturday. Their theme: “Are you fed up yet with what is happening to our country?”

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times file
New library kiosk may have the answers to your legal questions
Staff Report

The new state project aims to address the digital divide which disproportionately affects communities — especially seniors — which lack the means to use technology to access the legal system.

Klim Miro (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Man who shot at police near California border facing 5 years, hefty fine
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

A man charged in connection to a shootout with law enforcement near the California border just west of Pahrump in April 2022 will be sentenced later this summer, after entering an Alford guilty plea earlier this week.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided in the Nye County Water District's website, this m ...
Water board rejects study of utility expansion
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With it common knowledge that Pahrump’s water resources are strained, the Nye County Water District has been looking into a variety of solutions to the problem but it is now clear that expansion of local water utility infrastructure will not be one of them.

Warren Shillingburg (Nye County School District)
Nye County school shakeup continues, interim leader selected
By Christian Casale Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The changes on the school board come after months of back and forth between the board and Superintendent Warren Shillingburg after the board extended his contract in December.