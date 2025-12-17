Nathan Adelson Hospice hosts annual Pahrump fundraising event

More than $15,000 was raised at the dinner and a Pahrump resident received a special award.

Fill your heart and your plate at the Community Christmas Eve Dinner

Dina Williamson-Erdag (left) received the Nathan Adelson Hospice Community Partner award this year. Nathan Adelson Hospice Vice President of Quality and Education Anne Patriche (right) is also seen. (Nathan Adelson Hospice)

The Nathan Adelson Hospice Foundation hosted its annual Festival of the Season in Pahrump on Dec. 5. A total of 122 people attended and more than $15,000 was raised for Nathan Adelson Hospice. (Nathan Adelson Hospice)

Nathan Adelson Hospice Foundation, the fundraising arm of Southern Nevada’s only nonprofit hospice, held its annual Pahrump event earlier this month.

“Events like Festival of the Season allow us to raise the necessary funds to support the programs and services that we provide,” Nathan Adelson Hospice Philanthropy Officer Stephanie Forbes told the Pahrump Valley Times.

This year’s Festival of the Season gathering, which took place on Dec. 5, marked the event’s 21st year. The early December event was held at the Mountain Falls Golf Club, with a total of 122 people attending.

Festival of the Season takes a different form every year in Pahrump. This year’s event was presented as a gala dinner with a live auction and various raffles. Handcrafted wreaths and baskets were featured as auction items.

The Dec. 5 event raised more than $15,000 for Nathan Adelson Hospice’s services and programs in the Pahrump area. The Nathan Adelson Hospice Community Partner Award was presented this year to Pahrump resident Dina Williamson-Erdag.

“She donates her time and supports lots of different things that we do out there,” Forbes said. “She’s a believer in our mission and in our vision, so we chose to give her the award this year for all she’s done to support us.”

Williamson-Erdag moved to Pahrump 20 years ago and has volunteered with various Nathan Adelson Hospice programs and events for approximately 15 years.

“I was shocked, quite frankly, when Stephanie Forbes called in late summer and said, ‘We’d like to award the community partner award to you this year.’ I had to stop and think, why me?” Williamson-Erdag explained. “There’s so many other people who probably do so much more than me. I’m just in that background, doing support but I was delighted and honored, that they would choose me.”

This was Williamson-Erdag’s first time receiving the Community Partner award from Nathan Adelson Hospice.

“I was humbled and excited, and I invited a lot of my friends to the evening to share it with me,” Williamson-Erdag added. “It was a very exciting event, and I am always looking for opportunities to help in our community, especially with worthwhile organizations that are really providing significant services. I’m always looking to support them and help them.”

For more information about Nathan Adelson Hospice and the organization’s foundation, visit nah.org.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com