Nathan Adelson Hospice hosts 16th annual Camp Erin

The three-day program aims to help Southern Nevada children navigate grief.

During the three-day program, attendees participated in traditional camp activities like rock climbing. (Nathan Adelson Hospice)

While there were no campers from Nye County this year, volunteers from Nye County were present. (Nathan Adelson Hospice)

Camp Erin is a free bereavement program that aims to help ages 6 through 17 navigate grief after losing someone close to them. (Nathan Adelson Hospice)

This year's Camp Erin in Las Vegas saw over 30 children and teens from across Southern Nevada attend. (Nathan Adelson Hospice)

The Nathan Adelson Hospice Foundation held its 16th annual Camp Erin last weekend in Las Vegas. (Nathan Adelson Hospice)

The Nathan Adelson Hospice Foundation held its 16th annual Camp Erin in Las Vegas last weekend, with more than 30 Southern Nevada children and teens in attendance.

Camp Erin, a free bereavement program, aims to help youth ages 6 through 17 traverse grief after the loss of a loved one.

Attendees participated in team building exercises, traditional camp activities and grief support sessions led by trained grief professionals and volunteers during the three-day camp.

Although no campers from Nye County or Pahrump were present this year, there were Nye County volunteers.

Camp Erin is a nationwide program, where Eluna, a nonprofit with the goal of supporting children and families affected by grief or addiction, partners with local bereavement programs to host the experience.

For information about Camp Erin and Nathan Adelson Hospice’s Center for Compassionate Care grief support services, visit nah.org.

Visit elunanetwork.org to learn more about Eluna and its nonprofit work.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Volunteering with Camp Erin

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer at next year's Camp Erin, there are two opportunities to support these kids in this safe and supportive environment.

Cabin Big Buddies are in attendance with the children for the entire camp and supervise meals, recreational activities and cabin life.

Daytime Volunteers drop in for daytime support but do not spend the night with the campers.

Volunteer and camper registration for next year's weekend camp will begin early 2027.

— Nathan Adelson Hospice