Nathan Gent: A challenger for Fifth Judicial District Court Department 1 judge

A local attorney and public defender has entered the race for Fifth Judicial District Court Department 1 judge, seeking to step into the black robes as a new face on the bench in rural Nevada’s judicial system.

“I am really excited and really optimistic about my campaign. It has gotten off to a great first step here in the first weeks,” Nathan Gent told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I’ve been able to get out and speak with multiple groups. When I get out and share my message about wanting to return respect and reasonableness to the courtroom, my message is very well received.”

Gent, a University of Nevada, Las Vegas William S. Boyd School of Law alumnus, previously worked as a deputy district attorney with the Nye County District Attorney’s Office. The Pahrump resident currently practices at his own firm but is also contracted as a public defender with Nye County. Gent also serves on the Nye County School District Board of Trustees.

“One of the best decisions I made was that decision to move out to Nye County, live in Pahrump full time, and practice my legal career out here,” Gent said. “I’ve spent my entire legal career serving both the people of Nye County and Esmeralda County, and there are just so many good people in this community.”

When reflecting on his decision to run for district court judge, Gent cited encouragement from others, along with a family trip to New York, where he was inspired by the sense of patriotic freedom at Ellis Island.

“I heard the stories of our ancestors and the price that they willingly and gladly paid to become United States citizens, it really drove home to me and touched my heart and made me think that freedom is not free,” Gent explained. “It comes with a price, and that price is good people who are willing to stand up and protect it.”

He also spoke about how reading an article in the Pahrump Valley Times last year about incumbent Fifth Judicial District Court Department 1 Judge Kimberly Wanker facing a disciplinary case spurred him into throwing his hat into the ring.

“I decided it was time to stand up for what is right and return reasonableness and respect to the courtroom,” Gent explained.

If elected as district court department 1 judge, Gent said making sure the courtroom is a place of honor, dignity and respect is a top priority.

“I am running for district court judge because your voice matters and you deserve to be heard. But right now, that is not happening consistently, and that’s not acceptable … If they come into my courtroom, they will be heard, they will be seen, and they will be respected,” Gent explained further. “My courtroom will become your courtroom, your problems will become my problems, and we will find solutions together.”

For more information about Nathan Gent’s campaign for Fifth Judicial District Court Department 1 judge, visit votenathangent.com.

