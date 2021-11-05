73°F
NCSO advises to inspect Halloween candy

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 5, 2021 - 3:02 am
 
Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nye County Sheriff's Office warns parents to di ...
Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nye County Sheriff's Office warns parents to dispose of Halloween candy with wrappers that appear to be ripped or tainted, after receiving reports from area parents.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning for parents to check their children’s Halloween candy for any pieces that look as though they have been tampered with.

As a reminder, the sheriff’s office uploaded photos on its app of what appeared to be candy wrappers that were partially opened and ripped in the Pahrump area after trick-or-treating.

Parents are advised to discard any candy wrappers that are partially opened, ripped, or appear to contain foreign objects.

On a lighter note, the sheriff’s office on Halloween evening humorously noted by way of its app, that due to staffing shortages within the department, “Any children dressed as cops will be required to fill a shift.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

