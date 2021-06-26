100°F
News

NCSO on-scene of suspicious death in Pahrump, 2nd since Thursday

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
June 26, 2021 - 4:52 pm
 
Nye County Sheriff's Office
Nye County Sheriff's Office

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is on-scene of a suspicious death in Pahrump—the second since Thursday.

NCSO states, “NCSO deputies and detectives are on scene of a suspicious death in the 5000 block of Pahrump Valley Blvd.”

NCSO is asking people to avoid the area as it is an active scene. No further information was provided.

On Thursday, a suspicious death report led to the the arrest of Jeff Caraballo, a 38-year-old Pahrump resident. Caraballo was arrested in Colorado on Friday.

No connection between the two incidents was noted by the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

