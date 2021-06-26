NCSO on-scene of suspicious death in Pahrump, 2nd since Thursday

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is on-scene of a suspicious death in Pahrump—the second since Thursday.

Nye County Sheriff's Office

NCSO states, “NCSO deputies and detectives are on scene of a suspicious death in the 5000 block of Pahrump Valley Blvd.”

NCSO is asking people to avoid the area as it is an active scene. No further information was provided.

On Thursday, a suspicious death report led to the the arrest of Jeff Caraballo, a 38-year-old Pahrump resident. Caraballo was arrested in Colorado on Friday.

No connection between the two incidents was noted by the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.