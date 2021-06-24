97°F
News

Pahrump man arrested after suspicious death investigation

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
June 24, 2021 - 1:13 pm
 
Updated June 25, 2021 - 3:33 pm
Nye County Sheriff's Office screenshot
Nye County Sheriff's Office screenshot

UPDATE: Jeff Carraballo, 38, of Pahrump was arrested on suspicion of open murder in Aurora, Colorado, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office reported on its mobile app on Friday. The arrest came after a combined investigation between the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and the Aurora Police Department in Colorado.

***

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office investigation is underway regarding the death of a local man at a residence on the 1100 block of Sixshooter Avenue.

Undersheriff Michael Eisenloffel said he could not confirm whether the death was a homicide, as investigators were seen donning hazmat suits prior to entering the residence on Thursday afternoon, June 24.

A neighbor, Joseph Waller, spoke to the Pahrump Valley Times and said a friend of the deceased elderly man told him he was in Connecticut.

“Months went by and he assumed something wasn’t right,” Waller said. “Then he told me he was sick.”

Waller also said the deceased man’s name was Norman, and was a veteran.

“I’ve spoken to him briefly,” Waller said. “We all get along and we’re pretty close-knit here. I’ve lived here four years, but he’s been here longer than me and when you don’t see someone that you normally see and speak to, you know that something must be wrong. I just know that he’s a veteran and he was a very nice guy.”

Eisenloffel, meanwhile, said additional details on the death will be forthcoming.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

