NCSO report details fight between inmate, deputy

GALLERY: These therapy dogs aim to help kids improve their literacy skills

Plan your Labor Day weekend: What’s going on around Pahrump Valley

A Nye County Detention Center deputies allegedly verbally and physically assaulted a deputy and medical staff employee late last month.

According to a sheriff’s office arrest report, the suspect was identified as Justin Vallery, of Pahrump.

Derogatory remarks

As stated in the arrest report, Deputy Samuel Gordon was assigned to the detention center’s booking unit when he observed Vallery calling a medical staff member a fa**ot while making inappropriate gestures and derogatory remarks as the medic was trying to help.

Gordon noted that he told Vallery that he was done talking and attempted to close the flap of his cell, when Vallery aggressively pushed the flap back open.

Getting physical

After he managed to close the flap again, Gordon allegedly opened the cell door to address the inmate’s issues, according to the report.

“I then told Vallery to get against the wall,” Gordon said in the report. “As it seemed like he was following commands, he then turned and threw a right hook, which hit Sgt. Harris in the face. Inmate Vallery was actively resisting as we were trying to take him to the ground.”

Alleged assault on deputy

Once jail deputies managed to get Vallery on the ground, Gordon said he heard his lieutenant tell Vallery to stop kicking.

“I then struck Vallery in the face to try to gain control as he was showing that he has violent tendencies toward law enforcement,” the report stated.

More resistance

After placing Vallery in handcuffs and gaining control, Gordon and another deputy escorted him to a padded cell in the booking area.

“As we were escorting him, Vallery was constantly pulling away,” according to the report. “As we were trying to take the handcuffs off, Vallery was actively resisting and not listening to commands.”

After Vallery was finally secured in the cell, medics were immediately called to evaluate his condition.

Suspect’s charges

Once medics cleared the scene, Vallery was found to be in alleged violation of Nevada Revised Statute 200.481(2b) by allegedly, willfully and unlawfully using force or violence upon the deputies by allegedly striking Sgt. Harris on the left side of his face and Lt. Cleveland in his chest.

Vallery was also found to be in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 199.280, that being a person who willfully resists, delays or obstructs a public officer in discharging or attempting to discharge any legal duty of his or her office.

Vallery’s bail amount was set at $11,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. or on X: @pvtimes