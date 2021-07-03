NCSO seeking shooting suspect

Nye County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: NCSO states, “

NCSO Detectives are searching for Anthony Bell, 25, of Pahrump. Bell is described as a white male, 5’8, 140, blonde hair, blue eyes. He was last seen driving a silver Lexus bearing CA plate of AC11K08.

Photographs are of his actual vehicle (notice stickers on back of vehicle for identification). Bell is wanted in connection with the shooting on Laute this evening. The male who was shot is in critical condition at the hospital. Bell is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information as to Bell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000.”

Confidential tips can be emailed to sheriff@co.nye.nv.us or submitted via the Sheriff’s Office app.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is on-scene of a shooting on Pahrump south side.

“NCSO Deputies and Detectives are on scene of a shooting in the 4000 block of Laute Drive in Pahrump,” the sheriff’s office states.

A man has been shot, and the scene is active, the sheriff’s office reported around 7 p.m. on Friday.

No other information was available. NCSO is asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.