90°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

NCSO seeking shooting suspect

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
July 2, 2021 - 7:17 pm
 
Updated July 3, 2021 - 9:27 am
Nye County Sheriff's Office
Nye County Sheriff's Office
Nye County Sheriff's Office
Nye County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: NCSO states, “

NCSO Detectives are searching for Anthony Bell, 25, of Pahrump. Bell is described as a white male, 5’8, 140, blonde hair, blue eyes. He was last seen driving a silver Lexus bearing CA plate of AC11K08.

Photographs are of his actual vehicle (notice stickers on back of vehicle for identification). Bell is wanted in connection with the shooting on Laute this evening. The male who was shot is in critical condition at the hospital. Bell is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information as to Bell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000.”

Confidential tips can be emailed to sheriff@co.nye.nv.us or submitted via the Sheriff’s Office app.

***

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is on-scene of a shooting on Pahrump south side.

“NCSO Deputies and Detectives are on scene of a shooting in the 4000 block of Laute Drive in Pahrump,” the sheriff’s office states.

A man has been shot, and the scene is active, the sheriff’s office reported around 7 p.m. on Friday.

No other information was available. NCSO is asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The town of Beatty will host a fireworks s ...
July 4 activities abound in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This year marks the 245th birthday of the United States of America, and towns all around Nye County will be hosting events in celebration of the occasion, giving residents and visitors the chance to head out on Sunday, July 4 to revel in patriotism and unity. Tonopah, Round Mountain, Beatty and Amargosa each have their own activities planned and all are free for the public to enjoy.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Health professionals from the Southern Nevada Community Heal ...
Clark County health officials make a stop Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The issue of public health was front and center when officials from the Southern Nevada Community Health Center in Las Vegas recently made a stop in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows ladies from the Ms. Senior Golde ...
Independence Day parade, festival set Saturday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The past couple of months have been exceptionally busy ones for the Pahrump Holiday Task Force as the group worked to put together its very first Fourth of July celebration and with the event now just one day away, task force members are bubbling with excitement in anticipation of what they are hoping will be a highly successful community gathering.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Donning a detention center jumpsuit, local resident Marco To ...
Man gets life in roommate murder case in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Fifth District Court Judge Kimberly Wanker sentenced Marco Torres, 58, to life in prison for the murder of his cancer-stricken roommate, Jonathan Piper, last April.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2019 shows the scene at Pe ...
Pahrump Fireworks Show to dazzle Nye’s night skies
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

“The Fourth of July is the day we celebrate our freedom, which is fought for every day. It is why we are able to come together to enjoy as family and friends, unified with every explosion in the sky as a symbol of that freedom. Come join us, you won’t want to miss it!”

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Each year during the July Fourth holiday, dogs who escape th ...
Animal shelter expecting additional holiday guests
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials at Desert Haven Animal Society issued an important warning this week regarding Independence Day celebrations.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The last time the valley hosted the Pahrump Fall Fest ...
Town of Pahrump striving to host best Fall Festival ever
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic holding the entire country in its grip, for the first time in decades the town of Pahrump missed out on what has become the largest and best known event of the yearly community calendar, the Fall Festival.