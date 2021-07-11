NCSO seeks driver that police allege intentionally rammed motorcyclist with vehicle

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking an attempted murder suspect after an argument between a male driver and a motorcyclist led the man intentionally crashing into the bike, police say.

Nye County Sheriff's Office (Screenshot)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a male driver of a sedan after police say he intentionally crashed into a motorcyclist.

NCSO deputies and detectives are searching for attempted murder suspect Aaron Plein. Plein allegedly rammed a motorcyclist with his vehicle following a disagreement between the two parties, according to NCSO.

NCSO did not give any information on the condition of the motorcyclist or when the incident occurred.

Plein is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and approximately 180 pounds. NCSO states that Plein has brown hair and gray eyes.

Plein could be drivind a 2007 Kia four-door sedan with Nevada plate 215N96. The color of the vehicle is unknown, NCSO states.

NCSO is asking for the public assistance in locating Plein. People with information can call 775-751-7000 or submit a confidential tip via email to sheriff@co.nye.nv.us

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.