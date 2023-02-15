47°F
NCSO: Suspect tries to distract deputy during investigation

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 15, 2023 - 7:00 am
 

While on routine patrol just before 11:20 p.m., on Feb. 7, Nye County Sheriff’s Office Deputy James Ramos thought it was odd that a man was just standing on the easement of the roadway along Leslie Street and West Vondell Drive.

As such, Ramos’ curiosity got the better of him, so he conducted a pedestrian stop on the adult male.

“I found it suspicious that the male would just be standing on the side of the road in the late night hours, in an area with increased residential burglaries,” he stated. “I decided to execute a pedestrian stop on the male, identified as Chad Edward Wright.”

The report went on to state that Wright informed Deputy Ramos that he was waiting for his girlfriend, who he said was being abused.

Ramos then instructed Wright to stand in front of his patrol vehicle multiple times.

“Chad tried to distract me by portraying his urgency to help this abused female by stepping away from my patrol vehicle,” according to the report. “Deputy Yelle arrived to assist, and was able to locate the female, who denied any domestic physical abuse occurred, and stated that she was meeting with Chad so he can accompany her in walking through the desert.”

During his interaction with Wright, Ramos said that he observed a glass pipe directly in front of his patrol vehicle along with white residue on the ground.

Ramos also discovered a clear plastic sandwich bag which contained a white crystalline substance by the front passenger tire of his vehicle.

Based on his field training and experience, Ramos determined that the substance was methamphetamine.

“Chad denied that the glass pipe and methamphetamine were his,” according to the report. “I believe that Chad continued to walk away from my vehicle because he dumped the items and was trying to divert my attention to avoid me finding them.”

As a result of Ramos’ investigation, Wright was arrested and transported to the Nye County Detention Center where he was booked on alleged possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

A field test was conducted on the white crystalline substance, which resulted in a presumptive positive indication for methamphetamine.

Bail amount was set at $6,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

