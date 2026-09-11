NDOT seeks public input on rural transit funding plan

The management plan includes policies and objectives for funds.

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The Nevada Department of Transportation is currently inviting the public to submit input on its updated state management plan. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is seeking public input on its updated state management plan.

“Rural transportation services help our fellow Nevadans access employment, healthcare, shopping, education, public services, and recreation,” NDOT Transit Manager Laurel Brock-Kline said in a statement. “Public and stakeholder input on this plan will help ensure that together we meet the transit needs of Nevada’s rural communities.”

The plan explains how federal transit funding is distributed statewide for transit operators to supply vital services across Nevada’s rural areas, according to NDOT.

“Each year, NDOT utilizes Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds to support rural transit operations,” states a Sept. 1 NDOT news release. “The services are operated throughout Nevada, connecting the general public, including older adults, individuals with disabilities and veterans, to employment, healthcare, education, shopping, and other essential destinations.”

Policies and objectives through which FTA funds are given out to Nevada’s private, tribal and public passenger transit agencies are delineated in the state management plan.

“The plan is reviewed and updated as needed to ensure funding is administered in accordance with federal regulations and program requirements,” the NDOT release reads.

The state management plan can be reviewed by visiting dot.nv.gov/mobility/transit/transit-resources.

Public comment can be submitted to transitteam@dot.nv.gov or (775) 888-7215 by Sept. 30.

“Feedback should be related to administration of funds defined in the plan and not specific transit services,” states the NDOT news release.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com