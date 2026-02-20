Nearly 177,000 registrations canceled as part of voter roll maintenance

The secretary of state says the maintenance process is an important part of preparing for the upcoming election cycle.

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office announced that it inactivated 138,367 voters and canceled 176,928 registrations as part of its 2025 voter roll maintenance ahead of election season. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Earlier this month, the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office shared that it designated more than 138,000 voters inactive and canceled almost 177,000 voter registrations as part of its voter roll maintenance in 2025, in its effort to keep Nevada’s voter registration list accurate.

“In accordance with state and federal law, county election officials across Nevada’s 17 counties routinely send out notices to voters flagged through regular list maintenance processes,” read the Feb. 11 press release. “This allows these voters to confirm or update their address, or inform the county that they have moved or would like to have their registration canceled. Through this process, counties then either update or cancel a voter’s registration, or make a voter inactive if they do not receive a response. A canceled registration removes a voter from the rolls, while an inactive registration does not. Inactive voters are still eligible to vote.”

If you’d like to update, cancel or review your voter registration, this can be done at any time by visiting vote.nv.gov. For further questions, contact the Nevada Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 775-687-VOTE (8683) or email nvelect@sos.nv.gov.

“Nevada’s elections are safe and secure thanks to the systems and processes we have in place. This includes our regular list maintenance efforts which are led by trusted county election officials,” said Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar in a statement. “Keeping the voter rolls up-to-date is an important part of preparing for the upcoming election cycle. It ensures that all eligible Nevadans – and only eligible Nevadans – can cast a ballot, and helps election officials budget for ballots, poll workers and more. We are committed to protecting voter data and making sure Nevadans can make their voices heard this year. Voters can help by checking and updating their voter registration information on VOTE.NV.gov.”

Altogether, from Jan. 1, 2025, through Jan. 7, 2026, Nevada counties have inactivated 138,367 voters and canceled 176,928 registrations.

The Secretary of State shared these explanations about the chart:

* Active Registered Voters as of January 1, 2026.

** Total number of voters canceled includes voters who voluntarily canceled their registration in response to the notice or have met the requirements for cancellation per federal and state law (requirements: a voter has been inactive through two federal general election cycles and has not voted or updated their registration during that period).

*** This includes a number of voters inactivated in 2025 who were sent a notice in 2024 that was not acted upon prior to the 2024 General Election federal list maintenance deadline prescribed by the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA).

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office’s webpage at nvsos.gov delineates its voter list maintenance efforts and further explains the process under the elections tab.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Protect your right to vote

To update, cancel or review your voter registration visit vote.nv.gov.

Further questions? Contact the Nevada Secretary of State's Elections Division at 775-687-VOTE (8683) or nvelect@sos.nv.gov.