Need advice on civil legal matters?

Lawyers make navigating the legal system much easier but many people can't afford one. This month, Nevadans can get free legal advice as part of Celebrate Pro Bono 2025. (Getty Images)

There’s a reason lawyers spend years studying to obtain their degrees – the legal system is deeply complex and requires extensive knowledge to navigate, something everyday citizens generally do not find easy to do themselves.

However, with expertise comes cost and for some, the price of retaining a lawyer puts this assistance out of reach, which is exactly is why the American Bar Association believes highlighting work done on a pro bono basis is so important.

This month, the America Bar Association and Nevada Supreme Court Access to Justice Commission are bringing valuable legal resources to the public, free of charge, during Celebrate Pro Bono 2025 and there are several sessions slated around the state.

“Thousands of Nevadans try to navigate the court system every year without a lawyer,” Access to Justice Commission Director Brad Lewis detailed. “During Celebrate Pro Bono 2025, we work to help those with limited means get free help from a Nevada lawyer. For some, this completely changes the outcome of their issue.”

Residents can participate in a variety of free Ask-A-Lawyer sessions and law fairs this month, each focused on civil law and with topics ranging from family law and planning for the future with wills and trusts to financial concerns, divorce and much more.

“Whether you have a legal question about powers of attorney, wills and estate planning, veterans’ issues, divorce, guardianship, foreclosure, family, child support or custody law, protective orders, landlord/tenant issues, small claims, collections, immigration, bankruptcy, or many more topics, you’ll be able to find a Nevada lawyer willing to lend a hand during Celebrate Pro Bono 2025,” the Access to Justice Commission announced.

“Sessions will be offered by many legal aid providers, along with a multitude of pro bono lawyers and supporting partners,” the commission continued. “Session sponsors include Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, Nevada Legal Services, Northern Nevada Legal Aid, Southern Nevada Senior Law Program, Volunteer Attorneys for Rural Nevadans and the Washoe County Law Library lawyer in the library program. Many of these programs offered during Celebrate Pro Bono are made possible with support from Nevada financial institutions through their participation in the Interest on Lawyer Trust Accounts program, which raises funds to help low-income Nevadans with civil legal needs. Sessions are open to all and all are invited.”

The slate of events kicked off on Oct. 1 with sessions in Mesquite and Washoe County and has continued weekly since, with the Pahrump session held this Tuesday at the Pahrump Community Library. Those who may have missed this local opportunity do not need to worry, however, as several over-the-phone and virtual sessions are scheduled throughout the rest of October.

A Family Ask-A-Lawyer session will be held today, Wednesday, Oct. 15 via Zoom. Monday, Oct. 20 will be an Estate Planning Ask-A-Lawyer session and Wednesday, Oct. 22, residents can participate in a Family Ask-A-Lawyer session, both available through Zoom as well as by phone. Each of these sessions is sponsored by Nevada Legal Services and runs from noon to 2 p.m. Registration can be done by contacting YChavez@NevadaLegalServices.org or call 702-386-0404, extension 145.

For those in Northern Nevada, Nevada Legal Services North Pro Bono program will host sessions by both Zoom and telephone. The Family Law Virtual Law Fair will take place today and a Bankruptcy Virtual Law Fair is set for Monday, Oct. 20, followed by a Family Law Virtual Law Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 21. On Wednesday, there will be a Consumer Law Virtual Fair and another Family Law Virtual Law Fair is set for Thursday, Oct. 23. Each of these sessions also takes place from noon to 2 p.m. and registration can be done by calling 775-284-3491, extension 310.

For a full list of all Celebrate Pro Bono 2025 events visit NVBar.org/probono

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com