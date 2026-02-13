Nevada active registered voters increased in January

The Nevada Secretary of State’s office announced the increase at the start of the month, and the total number of voters is now over 2 million.

Nevada Secretary of State Francisco V. Aguilar announced an increase of registered voters during January 2026 compared to December 2025. (Nevada Secretary of State Office/nvsos.gov)

Nevada Secretary of State Francisco V. Aguilar reported earlier this month an increase of 12,305 active registered voters during the month of January 2026 compared to December 2025. A Feb. 6 press release shared these numbers:

“Nonpartisan active registered voters increased by 11,203 (1.42%). Republican Party active registered voters statewide increased by 192 (0.03%). Democratic Party active registered voters statewide increased by 711 (0.12%). Independent American Party active registered voters increased by 145 (0.16%), and Libertarian Party of Nevada active registered voters decreased by 2 (-0.01%). Active registered voters from a compilation of “other” minor political parties increased by 56 (0.16%).”

According to the release, the total number of active registered voters in the Silver State increased by 0.58% and now stands at 2,128,758.

Of the more than two million active registered voters in Nevada, 799,056 are nonpartisan (37.54%); 596,356 are Republicans (28.01%); 593,740 are Democrats (27.89%); 90,436 are members of the Independent American Party (4.25%); 15,000 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (0.70%); and 34,170 are members of other minor political parties (1.61%).

For the newest breakdown of voter registration, visit the Elections tab at nvsos.gov.

The press release further states that all counties and cities in Nevada offer online voter registration at vote.nv.gov. Current registrations can also be updated on that site.

Mail-in voter registration is also available through a form at nvsos.gov/sosvoterregform.

Voters can also register at Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices, various social service agencies, on college campuses, or at county clerk, city clerk, or registrar of voters offices.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com