85°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada adds highest 1-day total of new COVID-19 cases in 6 weeks

By Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 23, 2021 - 12:11 pm
 
Nurse Christian Hyderkhan administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to high school senior Edwin G ...
Nurse Christian Hyderkhan administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to high school senior Edwin Guerrero, 16, during a Southern Nevada Health District vaccine clinic at Desert Pines High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. Children ages 12-17 are now eligible to received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine according to the Centers for Disease Control. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada on Wednesday reported 447 new coronavirus cases — the highest single-day total in six weeks — and one additional death over the preceding day.

Updated figures posted by the Department of Health and Human Services on the state coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 330,362 COVID-19 cases and 5,654 deaths.

A data entry error resulted in incorrect reporting on the state’s death total on Friday but has been corrected, department officials said.

New cases remained well above the moving 14-day average of daily reported cases, which declined slightly to 165. The figure reported Wednesday was the highest single-day total since the state reported 464 new cases on May 12, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Deaths were lower than the moving average of two fatalities daily over the same period.

State officials have said that it is normal for daily figures to be higher than the moving averages due to delayed reports and redistributed data. State and county health agencies frequently redistribute the data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially measures the percentage of people tested who were found to be infected with the virus, increased by 0.1 percentage point to 4.0 percent.

The rate has risen more than half a percentage point since it hit a low point of 3.3 percent on June 9. It reached 4.0 percent for the first time in nearly two months.

The positivity rate for Clark County, meanwhile, increased by 0.2 percentage points to 4.2 percent.

Clark County also reported 411 new coronavirus cases, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. The county did not report any deaths on Wednesday.

Cumulative totals for Clark County rose to 256,826 cases and 4,471 deaths.

County numbers are reflected in the statewide totals.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
No injuries reported after head-on collision
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a head-on collision along Homestead Road just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning June 23.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Clinton "C.J." Zens has been appointed to the Nevada Local ...
Commissioners make justice council appointment
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In an effort to improve its criminal justice system, reduce recidivism and support successful reentry into society for those who have served their time, in August, the state of Nevada will be convening its very first meeting of the Nevada Local Justice Reinvestment Coordinating Council and the person representing the Nye County community has now been selected.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a family enjoying a past Fourth ...
Parade entries, volunteers sought for Independence Day celebrations in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Fourth of July is just a week and a half away and the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is in the midst of preparing for the annual Fourth of July Parade, which the group is taking over for the first time this year, but that is not all that is in store for the group’s Independence Day celebrations.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Joel Oscarson, owner of Desert Pool Supply stocks supplies f ...
Local pool business opens as summer arrives
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As Southern Nevada is in the midst of a heat wave, many local residents who own swimming pools are now preparing to dive headlong into the waters.

Screenshot The Nye County Commission voted to allow county staff and elected officials to forgo ...
Nye County updates staff mask policy
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After the county officially set its newest mask policy in May, members of the general public attending Nye County Commission meetings have, for the most part, been unmasked but for county staff, the requirement to wear a face mask had remained in place. That is, until last week, when commissioners took action to address the county’s internal mask policy and essentially removed the requirement without placing any burden of proof of medical condition or full vaccination status on those who make the choice to go into work with a face covering.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A local man is facing charges after allegedly leaving the s ...
DUI suspected in two-vehicle crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Blagg Road and Irene Street just after 3 p.m. on Monday, June 14.

L.E. Baskow/North Las Vegas Review-Journal Andy Ruiz, left, looks on as Nevada National Guard S ...
Vaccine promotion will award $5 million in prizes in Nevada
Staff Report

As part of a public health initiative called Vax Nevada Days, Gov. Steve Sisolak and the state Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with Immunize Nevada, will give away $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process.

Jacob Hoopai
Suspects captured after high-speed pursuit
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Two Las Vegas residents were eventually captured after leading Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a prolonged pursuit where speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour in the heart of town.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times
HBO Max documentary to feature local TV station
Staff Report

Emmy-winning filmmakers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato turn their focus to Pahrump in the six-part documentary series, “Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump.”