Nevada adds most new COVID-19 cases in a day since January

Updates posted by the Department of Health and Human Services brought state totals to 392,052 COVID-19 cases and 6,539 deaths.

Information regarding CLEAR's health pass which will require Raiders fans to submit their COVID-19 vaccination information to attend home games is displayed during a press conference at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada on Wednesday reported 1,452 new coronavirus cases — the highest single-day total in more than seven months — and 29 deaths over the preceding day.

The updates posted by the Department of Health and Human Services pushed state totals to 392,052 COVID-19 cases and 6,539 deaths.

New cases in the Silver State were much higher than the two-week moving average, which nonetheless dropped to 893. The state no longer reports numbers on weekends, so updates on Monday’s often rise much higher than the rest of the week. But no single-day increase has matched Wednesday’s mark since Jan. 23, when the state reported 1,501 new COVID-19 cases.

Deaths were more than double the moving two-week average, which remained at 14 fatalities per day.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or a test or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, held steady at 12.3 percent, according to state data. That number is more than four percentage points below its recent high of 16.4 percent on Aug. 13.

Nevada also reported that 1,156 people in the state were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, two fewer than the day prior. The number of hospitalizations in the state has been slowly decreasing over the past few weeks.

The Nevada Hospital Association has said that the current wave of hospitalizations is likely at or past its peak in Southern Nevada, but cases continue to rise in the northern part of the state.

That was clear again in Wednesday’s data. Washoe County now has a 14-day test positivity rate of 18.7 percent, a much higher number than even the peak of the recent wave in the state. The county also reported 388 new cases on Wednesday, the highest number the county has reported since Jan. 7, according to Washoe County district health officer Kevin Dick.

The county was seeing about 20 cases each day at the beginning of July, he noted, but is now averaging 283 a day over the previous seven days.

Remembering those we’ve lost to COVID-19

“It’s unfortunate, but it’s very clear that majority of new cases and deaths that we have of our residents are preventable because they occurred in unvaccinated individuals,” Dick said at a news briefing. “What’s causing the spread of COVID-19 in our community is that reservoir that COVID-19 has in unvaccinated people where it propagates and exposes other people to COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 754 new cases and 19 deaths, bringing cumulative totals to 304,856 cases and 5,237 deaths. Numbers in the county have started to drop over the last few weeks, although the case rate is still well over the 100 per 100,000 threshold used by the Centers for Disease and Control to mark a “high rate of transmission.”

Clark County’s two-week test positivity rate, which has dropped rapidly in recent weeks, held at 11.0 percent.

As of Wednesday’s report, 51.87 percent of Nevadans age 12 and older had been fully vaccinated.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.