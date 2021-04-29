78°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada Assembly approves Southern Nevada turf removal proposal

By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
April 29, 2021 - 2:34 pm
 
Signage at the Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 1 ...
Signage at the Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Grass covers the ground near a roundabout in Summerlin on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. (Michae ...
Grass covers the ground near a roundabout in Summerlin on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Assembly voted Thursday to approve a non-residential turf removal proposal brought by Southern Nevada water regulators, who say it will save the water-shy Las Vegas Valley 12 billion gallons of water per year.

With little debate from lawmakers, the Assembly voted 30-12 on Assembly Bill 356, sending the proposal to the Senate. Four Republicans — Glen Leavitt, R-Boulder City, Heidi Kasama, R-Las Vegas, Melissa Hardy, R-Henderson, and Jill Tolles, R-Reno — crossed party lines to vote with the 26 Democrats.

Assemblywoman Alexis Hansen, R-Sparks, the only lawmaker who spoke before the vote, said she supported the purpose of the bill, but did not think it should be up to the state Legislature to pass a law mandating the removal in a specific part of the state.

“I think it’s more of a local issue,” Hansen said.

Under the bill, no water from the Colorado River could be used to irrigate ornamental grass on non-residential properties starting in 2027.

That would apply to the grass between roads and sidewalks, in medians and traffic circles and the decorative grass outside of businesses, housing developments and the like. It would not affect the grass in residential yards, parks or areas generally used for recreation. The bill also calls for a study before the 2023 Legislature to examine water conservation solutions throughout the state.

The push to cut back on turf watering comes as Southern Nevada is staring down its first federally declared water shortage amid a two-decades long drought.

The latest study from the Bureau of Reclamation projects that Lake Mead — the source of nearly 90 percent of Southern Nevada’s water — will drop below 1,067 feet, a level that would trigger the shortage declaration later this year.

The shortage would reduce Southern Nevada’s allocation of Colorado River water by 13,000 acre feet. The proposed turf-removal bill, the water authority claims, would save about 36,000 acre feet per year — saving more than 10 percent of the area’s Colorado River allocation.

Leavitt, one of the four Republicans who voted for the bill and whose district includes Lake Mead, said after the vote that the bill is good policy given the lake’s levels, and could encourage homeowners to move away from grass lawns on their own.

“We’re talking about non-functional turf, talking about stuff that’s not necessary for public enjoyment,” Leavitt said.

For more than two decades the water authority has encouraged residents and business owners to tear out thirsty grass, with the current incentive program offering $3 for every square foot of turf converted to desert landscaping.

The water authority said this month that residential properties have removed about 60 percent of their target since then, but commercial properties had only hit about 20 percent of their goal.

And although the bill does not apply to residential areas, Leavitt said it is a “good way to start small, and get people acclimated to ‘Hey, let’s find different ways to landscape.’”

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ryan Howard
Armed man arrested at Desert View Hospital
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man was arrested and taken into custody following a physical altercation with a doctor at Desert View Hospital, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

In this Feb. 11, 2021, file photo, people line up for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine o ...
More than 100K Nevadans late getting 2nd vaccine dose
By Michael Scott Davidson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Health officials are tracking people more than four days behind in getting second doses of Pfizer or Moderna. The interval can be up to 42 days after the first dose.

Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia, left, and Commissioner Leo Blundo (Special to the La ...
Ex-prosecutor sues Nye County district attorney, commissioner
By Briana Erickson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A gender discrimination lawsuit claims that Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia and Commissioner Leo Blundo “began a campaign of harassment” against an ex-prosecutor.

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles A sample of Nevada's Real ID, with the gold star on the top ...
Deadline moved for Real ID
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

With just about six months left to obtain a Real ID and with DMV appointments scarce, now is a good time to book an appointment to get one.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Tails of Nye County was one of four nonprofits to receive fu ...
Nye County COVID Relief Program coming to a close, only public program remains open
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With nearly $2 million remaining following the conclusion of Nye County’s CARES Act assistance program at the end of 2020, Nye County utilized the leftover monies to create its COVID Relief Program and now, with a much more robust response from the community this time around, that program is nearing its closure as well.

Thinkstock This issue's letters to the editor cover a wide range of issues.
Letters to the Editor

Reader questions whether America is humanitarian leader of the world

Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce
Park use dispute is settled
Staff Report

A tussle over the use of Ian Deutch Park for the Balloon Festival and the Pahrump Valley Little League games came to a close on Tuesday after an agreement of shared use was reached between the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce and PVLL.