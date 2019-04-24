Nevada community set for Amargosa Days

Deberra Mendyk/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A line of vendor booths set up at Amargosa Valley Park during the Amargosa Days celebration in 2017.

Deberra Mendyk/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Gunfighters had a booth, complete with a jail cell at Amargosa Days in 2017.

Deberra Mendyk/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Bureau of Land Management set up burro pens at Amargosa Days, 2017.

Amargosa Valley is gearing up for its 50th annual Amargosa Days celebration this weekend with live music, demonstrations and activities, food, and fireworks after dark, as well as “the shortest parade in the world,” according to festival organizer Mike Cottingim.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and includes emergency vehicles, classic cars and other local notables. It follows a route about 800 yards long from the town’s fire station, past its community center on Farm Road, and ends in Amargosa Valley Park, where the festivities are held.

The parade lasts about 20 minutes, said Cottingim. “There’s no chance of getting sunburned watching this one.”

“It’s a little small-town celebration,” said Cottingim. “Good, hometown fun.” The yearly event usually attracts about 400 to 500 people, nearly a third of the town’s total population.

To open the festivities on Friday night, the town is sponsoring a dance in Amargosa Valley Park with a live band starting at 6 p.m.

After the parade on Saturday, activities include a demonstration of the Nye County K-9 unit, a horseshoe contest, “mutton busting” (sheep wrangling) for the kids, a turkey shoot (target practice), horseshoe contest, a climbing wall provided by the Boy Scouts and vendor booths.

The Bureau of Land Management will have burros in a portable pen, and the National Park Service will be staffing an information booth.

The town is also holding a raffle, with tickets on sale at the event. Prizes are drawn at 4 p.m. and include a .22 rifle.

In the evening, the Anvil Band plays live music at 6 p.m. and the event finishes with a fireworks finale between 8 and 8:30 p.m.

The fireworks show, sponsored by the town of Amargosa, should be a good one this year, Cottingim said, as the town allotted a generous budget for it, and will last about half an hour.

All the activities are free, Cottingim said. Festival-goers only pay for any food or souvenirs they might purchase at the vendor booths.

To wind down the festivities on Sunday morning, a non-denominational outdoor church service will be held in Amargosa Valley Park at 10 a.m.

For more information, email mcottingim@townofamargosa.com, or call the town of Amargosa Valley at 775-372-5459.