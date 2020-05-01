69°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada Health Response issues landlord guidance

Staff Report
April 30, 2020 - 9:29 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s March 29 Declaration of Emergency Directive 008 established a statewide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures. Subsequently, Nevada Health Response issued guidance for landlords to specify exactly what that directive meant for them.

The guidance began by declaring a tenant as anyone who “manifests an intent to stay regardless of the type of housing,” specifically including transient lodging in a motel or hotel. Landlords are not permitted to issue lockouts, notices to vacate, notices to pay or quit, evictions or other proceedings against tenants even if tenants do not make payments under a payment plan for agreements made after the directive was issued.

When the directive expires, which is July 24 or as long as the State of Emergency lasts, whichever is later, tenants and landlords are “encouraged to negotiate payment plans within 30 days.” Repayment agreements are not enforceable until the directive expires. Landlords are not permitted to use coercion, duress or intimidation with tenants, including threatening to evict the day the moratorium is lifted, or coerce a tenant to pay rent by using the U.S. government’s economic impact payment checks or any other source of income.

The directive is not meant to imply that any party is relieved of their contractual obligation to pay rent or comply with any other obligations imposed by a lease, rental agreement or mortgage. For their part, landlords must continue to perform maintenance and repairs.

The guidance quotes the directive directly when it says the moratorium “does not prohibit the eviction of persons who seriously endanger the public or other residents, engage in criminal activity or cause significant damage to the property.”

Landlords may not issue a notice to vacate until after July 24, and then must provide 30 days to vacate the unit unless state law prohibits evictions.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Outreach Training Organization operates a variety ...
Nevada Outreach offers array of programs and services
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Outreach Training Organization is well-known for its incredibly recognizable No to Abuse program but there is so much more to the organization than just this one valuable program. As such, executive director Kathie McKenna is on a mission to make certain everyone knows Nevada Outreach has a whole host of other programs and services to aid community members throughout Nye County.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump fire crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 3 ...
Two-vehicle crash prompts Mercy Air response
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One person was transported to a Las Vegas medical facility after sustaining chemical burns in a motorhome over the weekend.

Getty Images A pet pug in North Carolina is first dog to test positive for COVID-19. Dog in pho ...
North Carolina pug tests positive for coronavirus
Staff Report

After several members of a North Carolina family tested positive for the new coronavirus, they found out their pet pug tested positive, too, possibly the first dog in the United States to be diagnosed with the virus, USA Today reported.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This week, Sheriff Sharon Wehrly recognized the efforts of ...
Sheriff recognizes National Volunteer Week
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

They are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week providing crucial assistance to Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies, as well as the community at large.

Chase Stevens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Palazzo is lit blue April 2 in memory of ...
Slain trooper Jenkins’ family thanks supporters
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins was shot and killed when he stopped to help a motorist early in the morning of March 27 on U.S. 93 north of Ely. Hundreds of first responders escorted Jenkins’ body as it was driven 245 miles to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Bill Newyear, pictured with a megaphone, i ...
Pahrump resident encouraging salute to essential workers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The country is in the midst of a public health crisis and while many are staying home as ordered by various officials, there are millions of others who cannot do so but must strike out for work each day, as they work in an essential industry.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Deputy Ian Michael Deutch was shot and ...
Community remembers fallen deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A decade has passed since the shooting death of Nye County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ian Michael Deutch.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Seeking help from an abusive situation is often difficult ...
Pandemic conditions can fuel domestic violence
By Jill Baker-Tingey Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As shelter-in-place restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic continue, reports of violence in the home are increasing in some areas. Contributing factors for this increase, such as job loss, tight finances and constant close proximity to partners and children, might not only amplify family violence but also diminish the family’s ability to engage in constructive communication or coping strategies.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The airport’s runway was given a seal co ...
Beatty Airport reopens after renovation
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Beatty airport is open and operating after undergoing significant renovation.