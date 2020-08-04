76°F
Nevada Health Response notes COVID-19 cases exceed 52,000

Staff Report
August 4, 2020 - 2:41 pm
 

COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek provided the update during a teleconference designed to disseminate information on outbreak statistics. The Nevada Health Response website can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Nevada has completed 647,677 molecular tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 6,012 since Monday, Cage and Peek announced. The cumulative test positivity rate is 10.2%, while the daily positivity rate is at 16.2%.

For the most recent seven-day period, cases are growing at a rate of 2.2%, or 1,035 new cases per day. For comparison, the growth rate for the 7-day period ending July 31 was 2.3%, or 1,037 new cases per day. The growth rate for the 7-day period ending June 30 was 3.9%, or 644 new cases per day. The growth rate for the 7-day period ending May 31 was 1.4%, or 116 new cases per day.

Nevada recorded 15 deaths to COVID-19 on Monday, and Cage and Peek reminded participants on the teleconference that death rates correspond to cases identified five weeks earlier.

There were 1,146 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Monday, with statewide hospital occupancy rates at 75% and intensive care units at an occupancy rate of 72%. About 45% of the ventilators statewide were in use.

The report noted that 14.7% of cases have been identified through contact tracing. Contact tracers through the state’s contract with Deloitte are working 12 hours a day, seven days a week in Clark County to complement state and county efforts. Deloitte contact tracers are providing surge capacity to the Southern Nevada Health District, Carson City Health and Human Services and the Washoe County Health District.

Cage and Peek concluded by saying that, given the statistics, “it is extremely important to social distance, wear a face covering, not socialize in big groups and maintain general hygiene and cleanliness.”

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
State’s initial unemployment claims increase 18.3% in week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 18,390 for the week ending July 25, up 2,842 claims or 18.3%, compared to last week’s total of 15,548 claims. This is the fifth straight week of increases in regular initial claims.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows 4-H member Elaina Domina, second from ...
Cooperative extension, 4H in Nye County continue to move forward amid COVID-19
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Officials with the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension provided the Nye County Commission with a quarterly report regarding its operations and its budget for the next 12 months, which includes county-provided funding, during the commission’s July 21 meeting.

Thinkstock Internal Revenue Service building as shown in a file photo.
IRS proposes regulations for small business accounting
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service proposed regulations at the end of July to adopt simplified tax accounting rules for small businesses under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Getty Images You may see ants in your garden from time to time. While they tend to cause littl ...
IN SEASON: Okra, a southern favorite for your western garden
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Okra may be considered a staple crop in the American South, but it also grows very well in our hot dry climate. As a member of the mallow family, it puts on a stunning display of delicate yellow flowers.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson during a press conference with Senate Majority Leader Nicole Ca ...
Special legislative session scheduled to open Friday
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday issued the formal proclamation to call the Nevada Legislature into a special session beginning 9 a.m. Friday, July 31 to address significant policy issues that cannot wait until the regularly scheduled legislative session. This will be the 32nd special session in Nevada’s history.

University of Nevada, Extension
Report chronicles massive decline in fish populations
Staff Report

With hydroelectric power, overfishing, climate change and pollution on the rise, monitored populations of migratory freshwater fish species have plummeted by 76% on average since 1970, according to the first comprehensive global report on the status of freshwater migratory fish issued this week by the World Fish Migration Foundation and Zoological Society of London.

Getty Images This permit authorizes the permittee to reclaim the Silicon Exploration Project i ...
AngloGold Ashanti gains exploration project permit
Staff Report

The administrator of the Division of Environmental Protection has decided to issue a reclamation permit for an exploration project to AngloGold Ashanti North America.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times While all Nevada students must be fully vaccinated, there ...
Immunizations remain required past of back-to-school routines
Staff Report

As parents continue to navigate what back to school looks like this year, one aspect of the ritual that hasn’t changed is making sure kids are up to date on their vaccines. Whether families choose in-person, hybrid or distance learning models for the fall 2020 school session, Nevada law requires immunizations for child care, school and university entry, with the exception of religious exemptions or a medical condition.