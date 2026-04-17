Nevada helping relatives care for children impacted by substance use disorder

Nevada has recently launched the new KinCare program and families caring for a child due to substance misuse are eligible for financial assistance. (Nevada Dept. of Health and Human Services)

Substance misuse can come with an array of negative consequences, from financial to professional to personal, and one thing parents dealing with this disease may end up facing is the removal or even surrender of their children.

Sometimes, there is no alternative but to place these children in foster care but in many cases, family members are there to take the child in and provide for them. But these relatives haven’t had access to financial support that licensed foster caregivers receive. That is, until now.

This month, the Nevada Division of Social Services (DSS) announced the launch of an all-new program geared toward assisting people who are caring for youth family members due to a drug or alcohol use disorder.

“When parents are unable to care for their children due to substance misuse, it is often relatives who step in. A new Nevada program is offering financial support to help these families provide safe and stable homes,” a news release issued April 2 detailed. “Approximately 4,800 Nevada families may be eligible for assistance through KinCare, a program designed to support relatives caring for children who have been removed or voluntarily surrendered from their parents or guardians due to substance misuse.

“Children in the care of relatives due to substance misuse often avoid entering the formal foster care system, reducing the need for court involvement,” the release continued. “These arrangements can happen with little notice, placing immediate and significant financial strain on caregivers. While the goal is to keep children connected with family, these caregivers take on the responsibility without the financial support available to licensed foster parents.”

This new program comes as a result of the 83rd Nevada Legislative Session, during which DSS was allocated funding through the Fund for a Resilient Nevada to create and administer KinCare. Under this program, families can receive a monthly cash benefit of up to $430 per eligible child, depending on household income.

However, it is not a simple matter determining whether or not a child is eligible for this program.

“Nevada law prohibits the sharing of information related to child welfare cases with unauthorized individuals, including caregivers. As a result, neither DSS or care-giving families can independently verify whether a child’s living arrangements are due to substance misuse,” DSS noted, adding, “Families who think they may be eligible for KinCare are encouraged to apply.”

Applications can be obtained through the Nevada Division of Child and Family Services offices. They are available through Foster Kinship, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting kinship families. Once completed, applications must be returned to the respective child welfare agency.

“KinCare was designed to support families who step up in moments of crisis to care for children they love,” Nevada DSS Deputy Administrator Kelly Cantrelle remarked. “We know that keeping children with family leads to better outcomes, but we also recognize the real financial challenges caregivers face.”

The program will be available through June 30, 2027 and is open to families all across the state.

For more information visit DSS.NV.gov

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com