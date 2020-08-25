102°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada Humanities accepting applications for grant program

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
August 25, 2020 - 9:41 am
 

Nevada Humanities announced the opening of the Nevada Humanities Major Project Grants that are part of their Fiscal Year 2021 Nevada Humanities Project Grants to Support Public Humanities Projects.

These grants have a public humanities project focus and will support larger-scale public humanities projects statewide that range from one month to one year to implement. Through this program Nevada Humanities offers grants to nonprofit organizations, tribal and governmental entities, which includes libraries, museums and schools, to fund public and educational programs in the humanities.

Beginning in FY2021, Nevada Humanities has increased the amount of funding available to successful applicants to up to $7,500 per grant. This increase addresses the growing need for humanities-based cultural programs statewide and the financial needs of Nevada’s cultural infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application deadline is Sept. 20 for projects taking place beginning Nov. 1, 2020 and running through Oct. 31, 2021; these grants are awarded once each year. Grantees will be notified of their grant awards in October. Grant guidelines are available at nevadahumanities.org/project-grants.

“At Nevada Humanities we are committed to supporting cultural organizations throughout the state. The new Major Project Grants with increased funding thresholds will bring much-needed financial and programmatic resources to all corners of Nevada,” said Christina Barr, executive director of Nevada Humanities. “We anticipate funding some outstanding and creative humanities projects that will help Nevadans come together to build resilience and strengthen community bonds during the coming year.”

Nevada Humanities funds projects that encourage community engagement and conversation. This can take the form of face-to-face dialogue such as lectures, forums and round-table discussions, or through programs that stimulate thought and reflection, such as media productions, film screenings, exhibitions, local history projects and projects that explore local culture and Nevada’s diverse heritage and unique places.

To learn more about how to apply for a Nevada Humanities Major Project Grant, join Nevada Humanities staff for informational grant meetings via Zoom. Nevada Humanities will host informational meetings at 2 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. Each meeting will offer a review of Nevada Humanities Major Project Grant application guidelines and an opportunity for meeting attendees to ask questions of Nevada Humanities staff about the application process. These meetings are free, and pre-registration is required at nevadahumanities.org/project-grants.

As part of the FY2021 Nevada Humanities Project Grants, mini-grants and planning grants will be offered. Mini-grants are designed to respond to the year-round, immediate programmatic needs of Nevada cultural organizations by funding public humanities projects throughout the year with a flexible application deadline. Planning grants can be used to engage the services of a humanities scholar, host planning meetings or facilitate the planning of a humanities project.

Applications for mini-grants and planning grants will be available beginning Nov. 1.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Paraglider James “Kiwi” Johnston (Oroc), did not comple ...
Rescue teams searching for missing paraglider
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The search is on for a paraglider pilot who went missing while on a flight in north-central Nevada.

 
Trump pardons former Nevada bank robber Jon Ponder
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Donald Trump Tuesday issued a pardon to former bank robber and Hope for Prisoners founder Jon D. Ponder, just as Ponder was preparing to speak on the second night of the Republican convention.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Continued unemployment claims fall to lowests level since April
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,938 for the week ending Aug. 15, down 6,817 claims, compared to last week’s total of 17,755 claims.

UNLV Medicine certified medical assistants and Nevada National Guard members test curbside for ...
Nevada sees lowest increase in COVID-19 cases in more than 2 months
By Mike Brunker Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Data posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website show 253 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths over the preceding day,

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak.
State leaders give COVID-19 update
Staff Report

Nevada’s cases of COVID-19 increased by 409 Monday, bringing the state’s total to 66,010, Gov. Steve Sisolak, COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia peek said during a teleconference with the media.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Marco Torres is facing an open murder char ...
Murder suspect bound over to district court in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The murder case against Marco Torres cleared an important hurdle after the Nye County District Attorney’s Office managed to obtain an open murder charge, along with several other charges, bound over following a preliminary hearing in Pahrump Justice Court this month.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bars in all areas of Nye County outside of Pahrump are perm ...
Nye County officials have positive tone over rural bars reopening
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

“Nye County is happy to announce that the county’s request to reopen bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries, and wineries in rural areas of the county (everywhere but Pahrump) was unanimously approved by the state’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force pursuant to the attached action plan.”

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Parents are seen escorting their students to the first day o ...
2020-2021 school year kicks off in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Bright and early on the morning of Monday, Aug. 24, students and parents from around Nye County awoke to ready themselves and their children for the start of a brand new school year.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Many Pahrump DMV customers are decrying the long wait times ...
Pahrump DMV patrons rail against long wait times
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Aside from taking along important documents you’ll need in order to perform a DMV transaction in Pahrump, those who have already endured the experience as of late, suggest you may want to bring along some “patience” as well.

USDA website This survey is part of the president’s management agenda. It requires high-impac ...
New survey will measure areas for improvement
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a new annual survey of farmers, ranchers and private forestland owners which will help the USDA understand what it is doing well and where improvements are needed, specifically at the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Risk Management Agency.