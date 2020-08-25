Nevada Humanities accepting applications for grant program

Nevada Humanities announced the opening of the Nevada Humanities Major Project Grants that are part of their Fiscal Year 2021 Nevada Humanities Project Grants to Support Public Humanities Projects.

These grants have a public humanities project focus and will support larger-scale public humanities projects statewide that range from one month to one year to implement. Through this program Nevada Humanities offers grants to nonprofit organizations, tribal and governmental entities, which includes libraries, museums and schools, to fund public and educational programs in the humanities.

Beginning in FY2021, Nevada Humanities has increased the amount of funding available to successful applicants to up to $7,500 per grant. This increase addresses the growing need for humanities-based cultural programs statewide and the financial needs of Nevada’s cultural infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application deadline is Sept. 20 for projects taking place beginning Nov. 1, 2020 and running through Oct. 31, 2021; these grants are awarded once each year. Grantees will be notified of their grant awards in October. Grant guidelines are available at nevadahumanities.org/project-grants.

“At Nevada Humanities we are committed to supporting cultural organizations throughout the state. The new Major Project Grants with increased funding thresholds will bring much-needed financial and programmatic resources to all corners of Nevada,” said Christina Barr, executive director of Nevada Humanities. “We anticipate funding some outstanding and creative humanities projects that will help Nevadans come together to build resilience and strengthen community bonds during the coming year.”

Nevada Humanities funds projects that encourage community engagement and conversation. This can take the form of face-to-face dialogue such as lectures, forums and round-table discussions, or through programs that stimulate thought and reflection, such as media productions, film screenings, exhibitions, local history projects and projects that explore local culture and Nevada’s diverse heritage and unique places.

To learn more about how to apply for a Nevada Humanities Major Project Grant, join Nevada Humanities staff for informational grant meetings via Zoom. Nevada Humanities will host informational meetings at 2 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. Each meeting will offer a review of Nevada Humanities Major Project Grant application guidelines and an opportunity for meeting attendees to ask questions of Nevada Humanities staff about the application process. These meetings are free, and pre-registration is required at nevadahumanities.org/project-grants.

As part of the FY2021 Nevada Humanities Project Grants, mini-grants and planning grants will be offered. Mini-grants are designed to respond to the year-round, immediate programmatic needs of Nevada cultural organizations by funding public humanities projects throughout the year with a flexible application deadline. Planning grants can be used to engage the services of a humanities scholar, host planning meetings or facilitate the planning of a humanities project.

Applications for mini-grants and planning grants will be available beginning Nov. 1.