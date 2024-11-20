Nevada Legal Services Kiosk sites expand throughout state

Nevada Legal Services Nevada Legal Service Kiosks are now available at 26 library locations throughout the state, complete with printers and scanners.

Since launching last year, the Nevada Legal Services Kiosk Project has since expanded from 22 sites to 26, by providing four new kiosk sites in libraries statewide.

As stated in a news release, the agency works to strengthen Silver State communities by ensuring fairness and providing equal access to justice for low-income Nevadans.

The user-friendly, free kiosks are designed to be a portal for Nevadans to provide greater access to the civil legal system for senior citizens and others lacking adequate access to technology.

At the legal kiosks, community members can find free legal information forms, locate legal aid and community resources.

Users can also print documents, and attend online meetings as well as remote court hearings.

“The feedback has been tremendously positive,” said Susan L. Myers, Esq., Nevada Legal Services’ Director of Litigation and Project Manager for the Nevada Legal Kiosk Project. “We communicate regularly with the libraries and their staff, and the consensus is that this free access to legal information and resources is filling a gap. Expanding legal kiosk sites to additional libraries was the natural next step to assist even more Nevadans.”

The release also noted that Nevada Legal Services kiosks provides curated and up-to-date information on topics including housing issues, divorce and custody, protection orders, guardianship, health care and financial powers of attorney, debt collection, Social Security, and veterans’ resources.

All Nevada Legal Services kiosk sites are open to the public during individual library branch hours, and are available in English and Spanish.

Locally, the kiosk can be found at Pahrump Community Library located on 701 East St.

For a complete list of Nevada Legal Services kiosk sites and for additional information, visit www.legalkiosks.com/projects/nevada.

For additional information on Nevada Legal Services and to learn more about additional legal resources, visit www.nevadalegalservices.org.