Nevada makes strides in unemployment rate

Nevada was one of the states to have the largest over-the-month unemployment rate decrease in December 2019, over November 2019, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nevada dropped 0.2 percentage points in its unemployment rate as did Oregon.

THINKSTOCK Nevada’s unemployment rate, seasonally adjusted, sat at 3.8% in December 2019, according to a Jan. 24 release from the BLS, down from 4% in November.

Nevada was one of the states to have the largest over-the-month unemployment rate decrease in December 2019, over November 2019, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nevada dropped 0.2 percentage points in its unemployment rate as did Oregon.

Nevada’s unemployment rate, seasonally adjusted, sat at 3.8% in December 2019, according to a Jan. 24 release from the BLS, down from 4% in November.

The national unemployment rate, seasonally adjusted, sat at 3.5 percent in December 2019, according to the BLS.

On a year-over-year analysis, Nevada added 27,000 jobs from December 2018 to December 2019, BLS data shows. In numbers, that was a gain of 1.9%. Employment in December 2018 was 1,412,700 and rose to 1,440,100 in December 2019.

For the 12-month period from December 2018 to December 2019, Nevada was tied with Oregon at No. 9 for largest statistically significant employment changes, according to BLS.

Nationally, in December, unemployment rates were lower in 11 states and higher in four states. Rates were stable in 35 states and the District of Columbia.