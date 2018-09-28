Nevada Public Lands Day set

Nevada residents and visitors are invited to celebrate Nevada Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 29 with a “fee-free” day at Nevada’s State Parks.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file This wall, located in the fossil shelter parking area of Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park, shows visitors what an Ichthyosaur might have looked like.

Park fees, including entrance, camping (Saturday night) and boating, where applicable, will be waived at state parks throughout Nevada, the state said in a news release.

Nevada Public Lands Day encourages Nevadans to discover the many exciting and affordable recreation opportunities right in their own backyards.

“Nevada’s state parks offer a great diversity of outdoor opportunities,” said State Parks Administrator Eric Johnson.

“For example, visitors can explore the slot canyons of Cathedral Gorge, tour a genuine ghost town at Berlin-Ichthyosaur or spend a relaxing afternoon fishing at Wild Horse.”

Nevada Public Lands Day is also an opportunity for visitors to take the passport challenge and add a stamp to their passport booklet, or if they don’t have one yet, to pick one up while visiting any state park.

Once visitors have their passports stamped at 15 different parks, they earn a free annual day-use pass to all Nevada State Parks.

For more information on the Nevada State Parks Passport Booklet, or to find a list of state parks, please visit parks.nv.gov