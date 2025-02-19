40°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Nevada radio legend’s biopic subject of Hollywood bidding war

A biopic about "Coast to Coast AM" radio host Art Bell, starring Paul Giamatti, is about to be the subject of a Hollywood bidding war. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal file Art Bell broadcast “Coast to Coast AM” from KNYE-FM, 95.1, t ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal file Art Bell broadcast “Coast to Coast AM” from KNYE-FM, 95.1, the Pahrump radio station he founded.
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Participants competed in 14 events at the Nevada State High S ...
PHOTOS: Nevada State High School Rodeo
pvt default image
Nye County Sheriff’s Office launches a new online customer service process
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The concept for the new Nye County Community/Civics Center ...
$581K allocated for fairgrounds community center design
Getty Images Nevada is working to update the requirements for covered services for health insur ...
Nevada updating its Essential Health Benefits plan
By Christopher Lawrence Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
February 19, 2025 - 4:23 am
 

He broadcast stories about Area 51 and alien abductions across the nation from his radio station in Pahrump.

Now, a movie about Art Bell’s life is said to be the subject of a Hollywood bidding war.

According to a report from Deadline, studios including Universal, Warner Bros. and Amazon are interested in a Bell biopic that would star Paul Giamatti.

“Mr. Bell interviewed purported time travelers, Bigfoot killers, witches, doomsday advocates, vampires, UFO aficionados, government whistleblowers and undercover agents,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote in an editorial the week after his death. “He also had the occasional celebrity guest, including Regis Philbin, Leonard Nimoy and Dan Aykroyd.”

The talk radio host was found dead in his Pahrump home on a Friday the 13th (April 13, 2018) at the age of 72.

Bell broadcast “Coast to Coast AM” from KNYE-FM, 95.1, the Pahrump radio station he founded. At the height of its popularity, the show was syndicated on about 500 stations nationwide.

He was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2006 and into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2008.

The report said directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, collectively known as Radio Silence, are behind the project.

The duo has made names for themselves by directing horror movies including “Ready or Not,” the 2022 “Scream” reboot and its sequel, “Scream VI,” and last year’s “Abigail.”

MOST READ
THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Participants competed in 14 events at the Nevada State High S ...
PHOTOS: Nevada State High School Rodeo
By John Clausen Pahrump Valley Times

Spectators braved the soggy Valentine’s weekend weather to watch 160 fifth-to-12th-grade boys and girls from around the state compete in 14 rodeo events.

pvt default image
Letters to the Editor

If Musk can invent fabulous space age electric Tesla cars, rescue stranded astronauts and send Space X rockets to Mars — maybe he is smart enough and skilled enough that we will get a refund big enough to afford eggs.