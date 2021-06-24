94°F
Nevada reports 448 new COVID cases, highest 1-day total in 6 weeks

By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 24, 2021 - 3:14 pm
 
Jose Padilla, left, getÕs his COVID-19 vaccination from Touro University Nevada physician assistant student Hailey Alexander during the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta and Resource Fair on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the East Las Vegas Community Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

For the second day in a row, Nevada on Thursday reported the highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases in the past six weeks, according to state data.

Thursday also marked the highest single-day increase in reported deaths in nearly two months.

There were 448 cases reported on Thursday, the largest single-day increase since May 12, when 464 cases were recorded, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal. That does not include increases following weekends or holidays, when cases are not recorded and therefore inflate the following day’s numbers.

The new cases on Thursday were one higher than the 447 reported Wednesday, which was previously the highest single-day increase in six weeks.

There were also 10 fatalities recorded on Thursday, the highest single-day increase since 11 deaths were reported on April 29, according to Review-Journal records.

The updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 330,810 cases and 5,664 deaths.

New cases remained higher than the 14-day moving average of daily reported cases, which rose slightly on Thursday to 184. Deaths were also much higher than the two-week moving average of two fatalities reported daily during that same time period.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

State officials have said that it is normal for daily figures to be higher than the moving averages due to delayed reports and redistributed data. State and county health agencies frequently redistribute the data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week test positivity rate, which essentially measures the percentage of people tested who were found to be infected with the virus, increased by 0.2 percentage points, reaching 4.3 percent.

The rate has risen more than half a percentage point since it hit a low point of 3.3 percent on June 9, according to state data.

The positivity rate for Clark County also increased by 0.2 percentage points on Thursday, reaching 4.4 percent.

As of Thursday’s report, there were 293 people in Nevada hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 12 more than the day prior.

On Wednesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak noted on Twitter a recent rise in hospitalizations, adding that none of the people then hospitalized had been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Clark County on Thursday reported 395 new coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals in the country rose to 257,221 cases and 4,480 deaths.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

The Strip is packed during Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benja ...
Las Vegas tourism industry expected to surge back from pandemic plunge
By Eli Segall Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research predicts that visitor volume in Southern Nevada will climb 57 percent this year and 13.2 percent next year, following its 55.2 percent drop in 2020.

No injuries reported after head-on collision
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a head-on collision along Homestead Road just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning June 23.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Clinton "C.J." Zens has been appointed to the Nevada Local ...
Commissioners make justice council appointment
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In an effort to improve its criminal justice system, reduce recidivism and support successful reentry into society for those who have served their time, in August, the state of Nevada will be convening its very first meeting of the Nevada Local Justice Reinvestment Coordinating Council and the person representing the Nye County community has now been selected.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a family enjoying a past Fourth ...
Parade entries, volunteers sought for Independence Day celebrations in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Fourth of July is just a week and a half away and the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is in the midst of preparing for the annual Fourth of July Parade, which the group is taking over for the first time this year, but that is not all that is in store for the group’s Independence Day celebrations.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Joel Oscarson, owner of Desert Pool Supply stocks supplies f ...
Local pool business opens as summer arrives
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As Southern Nevada is in the midst of a heat wave, many local residents who own swimming pools are now preparing to dive headlong into the waters.

Screenshot The Nye County Commission voted to allow county staff and elected officials to forgo ...
Nye County updates staff mask policy
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After the county officially set its newest mask policy in May, members of the general public attending Nye County Commission meetings have, for the most part, been unmasked but for county staff, the requirement to wear a face mask had remained in place. That is, until last week, when commissioners took action to address the county’s internal mask policy and essentially removed the requirement without placing any burden of proof of medical condition or full vaccination status on those who make the choice to go into work with a face covering.