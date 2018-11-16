Nevada targets ‘most wanted’

The Nevada Department of Public Safety (DPS), Investigations Division, and the Nevada Threat Analysis Center (NTAC), working in partnership with participating law enforcement agencies, have launched a new website, www.NevadaMostWanted.org

The Nevada Department of Public Safety (DPS), Investigations Division, and the Nevada Threat Analysis Center (NTAC), working in partnership with participating law enforcement agencies, have launched a new website, www.NevadaMostWanted.org

Officials made the announcement via news release Nov. 6.

The website features profiles and photos of fugitives with active arrest warrants currently wanted by Nevada law enforcement.

The Investigations Division is seeking the public’s assistance to view the profiles on NevadaMostWanted.org and submit any information they may have that would help law enforcement in the apprehension of wanted fugitives.

The website will operate much like a local and regional crime watch and will provide residents and businesses a fast and easy way to report information about wanted fugitives whom they see or know to be operating in Nevada’s communities.

Tips can be submitted Online at www.NevadaMostWanted.org or by calling the tip line at 844-733-7248. Anyone submitting a tip can remain anonymous.

“All too often, wanted individuals hide in plain sight in our communities, doing their best to avoid capture while committing additional crimes in the areas where we live. While criminals do their best to avoid capture, they must still engage in everyday activities like the rest of us, such as traveling on public roads, shopping at local stores, or interacting in some way with society. Because of this, wanted fugitives become vulnerable to the public eye where someone will eventually recognize them, despite the best efforts of the wanted fugitives to hide,” said Nevada Division of Investigations Lieutenant Andy Rasor.

NevadaMostWanted.org provides another resource between the community and law enforcement to help keep Nevada safe, and allows the community to serve as additional eyes and ears of law enforcement in helping to provide information that can lead to apprehending wanted fugitives.

The website currently features fugitives wanted by the Nevada DPS Investigations Division and the Nevada Department of Corrections. The site will continue to expand to include fugitives wanted by the Nevada Division of Parole and Probation and other law enforcement agencies throughout the Silver State. Updated information on captured fugitives can also be found on the website.

The Nevada DPS Investigations Division and the Nevada Threat Analysis Center greatly appreciate the community’s assistance in reviewing the website and thank them for their efforts in working together to help keep Nevada safe.