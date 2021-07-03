94°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada to seek federal help as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise

By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 3, 2021 - 2:38 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, "Vax Nevada Days," in the Tw ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, "Vax Nevada Days," in the Twitch Lounge at Allegiant Stadium June 17, 2021. The program will automatically enter Nevadans who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine into a weekly drawing that offers $5 million in cash and prizes, including a $1 million grand prize. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada will ask for more federal assistance to combat increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, stagnating vaccination rates and a growing threat from the delta variant, particularly in the Las Vegas region, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced late Thursday.

Specifically, the governor said the state would seek help from federal “surge response teams” with outreach efforts to increase vaccination rates in Clark County.

On Thursday, the Biden administration announced it would be sending the teams to coronavirus hotspots to assist as needed with testing, vaccination efforts, technical expertise and treatments.

“We must continue to leverage resources at the federal, state and local level to increase access and confidence and get as many Nevadans protected from this deadly virus as possible,” Sisolak said in a news release.

“My office is working around-the-clock with state agencies and local partners to coordinate robust vaccination efforts, including but not limited to standing up more vaccination and testing sites, organizing Get-Out-The-Vaccine activities throughout the (Las Vegas) Valley, and developing a workplace vaccination program.”

“This additional support from our federal partners is necessary to assist in our outreach efforts and help meet the needs of Southern Nevada’s communities.”

The announcement comes at a time when Nevada is leading the nation in new infections from the coronavirus, according to data on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. The bulk of the new cases are in Clark County, according to state data.

The state’s case numbers have been climbing for three weeks, ending a trend of declining case counts, hospitalizations and deaths. As a result of the positive trend, Nevada’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force stopped meeting in late May, and mass vaccination sites shut down in Clark County.

But Nevada’s vaccination rates remain well below federal averages, with 53 percent of eligible residents having received at least one dose, compared with a national average of 64 percent, according to federal and state data. In Clark County, the percentage is 56 percent, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The town of Beatty will host a fireworks s ...
July 4 activities abound in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This year marks the 245th birthday of the United States of America, and towns all around Nye County will be hosting events in celebration of the occasion, giving residents and visitors the chance to head out on Sunday, July 4 to revel in patriotism and unity. Tonopah, Round Mountain, Beatty and Amargosa each have their own activities planned and all are free for the public to enjoy.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Health professionals from the Southern Nevada Community Heal ...
Clark County health officials make a stop Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The issue of public health was front and center when officials from the Southern Nevada Community Health Center in Las Vegas recently made a stop in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows ladies from the Ms. Senior Golde ...
Independence Day parade, festival set Saturday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The past couple of months have been exceptionally busy ones for the Pahrump Holiday Task Force as the group worked to put together its very first Fourth of July celebration and with the event now just one day away, task force members are bubbling with excitement in anticipation of what they are hoping will be a highly successful community gathering.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Donning a detention center jumpsuit, local resident Marco To ...
Man gets life in roommate murder case in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Fifth District Court Judge Kimberly Wanker sentenced Marco Torres, 58, to life in prison for the murder of his cancer-stricken roommate, Jonathan Piper, last April.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2019 shows the scene at Pe ...
Pahrump Fireworks Show to dazzle Nye’s night skies
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

“The Fourth of July is the day we celebrate our freedom, which is fought for every day. It is why we are able to come together to enjoy as family and friends, unified with every explosion in the sky as a symbol of that freedom. Come join us, you won’t want to miss it!”

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Each year during the July Fourth holiday, dogs who escape th ...
Animal shelter expecting additional holiday guests
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials at Desert Haven Animal Society issued an important warning this week regarding Independence Day celebrations.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The last time the valley hosted the Pahrump Fall Fest ...
Town of Pahrump striving to host best Fall Festival ever
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic holding the entire country in its grip, for the first time in decades the town of Pahrump missed out on what has become the largest and best known event of the yearly community calendar, the Fall Festival.