Nevada tree skirts ready for D.C.

Adorning the base of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Trees, these skirts represent the vast and varied state of Nevada.

This tree skirts was created by a small sewing club in McDermitt and will be one of several that grace the bottom of the Christmas Trees displayed at the U.S. Capitol Building this holiday season. (Stacy Wright/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nevada Association of Counties has completed this special tree skirts for the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, with panels representing each of the Silver State's 17 counties. (Chris Buckley/USDA Forest Service)

“Silver Belle,” the towering red fir that has been selected as the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, will soon begin making its way across the country to take up its place of honor on the West Lawn of the Capitol Building – but it’s not just Silver Belle that will be proudly representing the Silver State.

No Christmas tree is ever really complete without some decorations and of course, a festive skirt to place beneath it and Silver Belle is no exception. Thanks to the contributions of communities all around the state, the tree is now ready to be decked out in true Nevada style.

To be harvested from the Carson Ranger District of Nevada’s Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Silver Belle is described as a, “stunning tree [which] will bring the spirit of the Silver State to Washington,D.C. this holiday season.” Though the continuation a 55-year-long tradition of highlighting America’s national forests, this is the very first time that Nevada will provide the Capitol Christmas Tree, a fact that’s stirring quite a lot of excitement.

Throughout the summer and into the fall months, Nevada communities – from urban to rural to frontier – have been hosting ornament decorating events to gather the massive amount of baubles that will be needed to transform Silver Belle into a Christmas spectacle. Meanwhile, sewing groups from all of Nevada’s counties have been working to create panels for a tree skirt that will blanket the bottom of Silver Belle.

Last month, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest proudly announced in its social media pages that this centerpiece tree skirt, which spotlights each county in the Silver State, is now finished and ready to travel to D.C.

“This skirt represents all 17 Nevada counties; each one submitted a unique panel and the Nevada Association of Counties sewed them all together to signify the unifying force of this project.” the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest detailed.

But it’s not just the Nevada Association of Counties’ tree skirt that’s getting the chance to shine at the Capitol. Nevada’s many sewing clubs have also put in their time and effort to create a gorgeous array of additional skirts that will adorn that many other Christmas trees set to populate the Capitol grounds this December.

For more information on the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, see previous coverage at pvtimes.com and watch for upcoming coverage on the harvesting and transportation process.

Additional details can also be found at USCapitolChristmasTree.com

Tree Lighter Contest winner announced

A very lucky young Nevadan is set to take a trip of a lifetime this December, following the selection of the winner of the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Lighter Essay Contest this week.

"Garrett Tamagni with the Nevada Lt. Gov.'s Office surprisd Virginia City fourth-grader Grady Armstrong at his school for winning our tree lighter contest!" the USDA Forest Service, Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation and Nevada Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony collectively announced. "Grady won with an essay about what makes Nevada' public lands special. His whole family will be heading to Washington D.C. this holiday season to watch his turn the lights on for the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree celebration."

When asked just what he felt was so wonderful about his home state's public lands, Armstrong remarked, "Nevada's not just a desert. It's full of life, history and beauty."