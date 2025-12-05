Nevada youth asked to capture Nevada’s spirit through artwork

Gov. Lombardo’s Multimedia Challenge is open to all students in preK through 12th grades.

Nevada is a vast and diverse state, with deserts, mountains, valleys and more all offering natural beauty. Nevada students are invited to capture the spirit of the state in Gov. Joe Lombardo's Multimedia Challenge, an art contest with categories ranging from painting to sculpture to photography. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Calling all young artists! Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has issued a challenge for students all across the state to harness their creativity and artistic skills to create a piece of artwork that represents the spirit of the place they call home.

“Discover the rich tapestry of Nevada through art. This contest invites artists to capture Nevada’s diverse heritage, stunning landscapes and compelling stories through a variety of mediums. It’s a celebration of community spirit and Nevada’s vibrant creative culture,” information on the initiative details.

Titled Gov. Lombardo’s Multimedia Challenge, this art contest is open to all Nevada youth in pre-K, elementary, middle and high school.

“The competition invites all pre-K to 12th-grade students to showcase their creativity across various art forms, from painting and drawing to ceramics and filmmaking,” governor’s office press secretary Josh Meny detailed. “This is a fantastic opportunity for students to express what it’s really like living in Nevada today. Whether they come from the busy streets of Las Vegas or Reno, the charm of small towns, the tranquility of the desert or the stunning mountains of Lake Tahoe, we want to see their stories come to life.”

Students have several categories available for entry, including small sculptures and ceramics; painting and drawing; photography; and video. Painting and drawing submissions must be 12 inches by 18 inches or smaller and cannot include glue on paper. Photography entries must be submitted as a JPEG file and be 12 inches by 18 inches or smaller when printed. Sculptures are limited to 12 inches by 12 inches and video submissions must be in H.264 MP4 format and between one minute and 15 minutes in length.

“Focus on themes like Nevada’s breathtaking natural beauty, its fascinating history and its unique cultural identity,” art contest information advises.

All Multimedia Challenge finalists will be awarded an official certificate from the governor’s office and their artwork will be put on display in the Capitol. Finalists will even get the opportunity to meet Gov. Lombardo in person.

“Plus, the top entries will be preserved in a time capsule to be opened on Nevada’s 200th birthday – 40 years from now!” Meny enthused.

To enter, take a photograph of the artwork to be submitted and email it to JoshMeny@gov.nv.gov

All finalists will then need to send their physical pieces to the Nevada governor’s office.

The deadline to enter Gov. Lombardo’s Multimedia Challenge is Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

“Share this opportunity, so no young artist misses out!” Meny encouraged.

