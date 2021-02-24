67°F
Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate at lowest level in 4 months

By Mike Brunker Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
February 24, 2021 - 12:49 pm
 
Paramedic Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for Guardian Elite Medical Services vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. The ambulance company offered the shots for their workforce. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada on Wednesday reported higher than average numbers of new coronavirus cases and deaths during the preceding day, but the state’s positivity rate continued its recent decline to reach 8.6 percent — a level not seen since late October.

Updated figures from the Department of Health and Human Services posted on the state’s coronavirus website showed 516 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths over the preceding day. That raised the cumulative totals for Nevada to 292,059 cases and 4,919 fatalities.

New cases were well above the 14-day moving average of 335 per day, while deaths were almost 50 percent higher than the daily moving average of 11 over the period.

The positivity rate, however, declined 0.3 percentage points from the prior day and has now dropped 13 percent below the high of 21.6 percent recorded on Jan. 13. The rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are determined to be infected, was last this low on Oct. 21, when it stood at 8.5 percent.

Hospitalizations of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients also continued to fall, with 534 beds occupied, down 47 from the previous day, according to the state data.

Both the state and county health agencies often redistribute data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines can differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

Clark County, meanwhile recorded 357 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

That brought the cumulative totals for the county to 225,301 cases and 3,827 fatalities.

The county’s 14-day test positivity rate stood at 9.7 percent, or 1.1 percent higher than the state average.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times NCSO Capt. David Boruchowitz said upward of 1,000 area resid ...
Public memorial service held for Bailiff
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A poignant rifle salute carried out by members of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard capped off a 4-hour memorial service for longtime Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Gerald “Bear” Smith, who died Monday, Jan. 18 at a Las Vegas Hospital after suffering from health problems related to COVID-19.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Blue ribbons tied to a fence provide a visual display of sup ...
Nye County “Backs the Blue”
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

They are the keepers of the peace, protecting and serving their communities day in and day out, on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ready to respond when duty calls.

NDOT The internships take place May through August 2021 and pay up to $19 per hour, depending o ...
NDOT is looking for paid summer interns
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation is accepting applications for summer internships through Feb. 26.

Getty Images Corvus has an additional 20 holes either pending or planned in this phase of dril ...
Corvus announces additional results of Beatty mines
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Corvus Gold Inc., a junior exploration company, announced it has received results from five additional drill holes in the new Lynnda Strip oxide gold discovery, according to the press release.

Getty Images
Analysis: Online holiday shopping grew almost 50%
Staff Report

Online retail sales during the holiday season exploded in 2020 according to preliminary analysis by spending tracker Mastercard SpendingPulse, as people staying home during the coronavirus pandemic turned to the Internet to purchase gifts for friends and family.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Located at 980 Pahrump Valley Boulevard, Xpress Detail and ...
New vehicle detail business opens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

From your wheels to your roof, a brand new auto detailing business is up and running in town.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive ...
COVID-19 Task Force notes positive trends across state
Staff Report

The Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force met today to discussed updates from their respective agencies and departments, noting significant improvement in the trends across all indicators. The state biostatistician noted Nevada is seeing data comparable to what was observed at the lowest level after the summer surge.

Getty Images The winning selections will be announced by the SSSCU Scholarship Committee and wi ...
Credit union launches scholarship program
Staff Report

Silver State Schools Credit Union on Friday announced its 2021 scholarship program, which has awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships to graduating Nevada high school seniors since 1989.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Medicaid and Check Up are now serving a record number of p ...
Nevada Medicaid enrolls record 810,000 residents
Staff Report

Nevada Medicaid, the state- and federally funded health insurance program, has hit record enrollment, with one out of every four Nevadans currently being served by the program.