Nevada’s open enrollment period underway

Medical care is an expensive though necessary part of maintaining overall health and wellness but health insurance can go a long way toward defraying the cost.

For those whose don’t receive coverage from their employer, those who have yet to turn 65 and qualify for Medicare or those whose income bars them from Medicaid coverage, Nevada Health Link offers a wide array of plans to choose from. In many cases, subsidies can also bear some of the price of insurance premiums, making coverage more affordable.

Nevada’s 2025 Plan Year Open Enrollment Period is now underway and residents can head over to the state’s online insurance marketplace to find the plan that best suits their needs and budget.

“The Open Enrollment Period began Nov. 1 and continues through Jan. 15, 2025,” information from Nevada Health Link announced. “NevadaHealthLink.com remains the only resource for Nevadans to access federal financial assistance to reduce the cost of their monthly premiums. Expanded subsidies continue to be available as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress in 2022, helping lower the cost of monthly plans for nine out of 10 enrollees on the marketplace, in which nearly half of enrollees pay a net premium of $100 or less for their monthly plan.”

Nevadans can choose from more than 141 different plans through Nevada Health Link for 2025, with 86 plans available to the residents of Nye County.

Carriers for Nye County include Aetna Heath, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Health Plan of Nevada (HPN), Imperial Health Plan, Molina Healthcare, Select Healthcare and Silver Summit Healthplan (Ambetter). Nevada Health Link also offers dental plans, with 18 available through five carriers, including Alpha Dental, Best Life, Delta Dental, EMI Health and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield (Rocky Mountain). For those with vision care needs, Nevada Health Link has coverage available in partnership with VSP Vision Plans.

“The value of health insurance cannot be understated,” Nevada Health Link Executive Director Russell Cook stressed. “As the costs of medical care continue to rise, the need for insurance becomes even more crucial and, at times, even lifesaving. That’s why at Nevada Health Link we do all we can to guide individuals through the enrollment process, for free and in multiple languages. If individuals have questions about coverage options, free support is available through our call center, website or by speaking directly to a licensed broker or navigator.”

“The Nevada Division of Insurance is dedicated to ensuring that all Nevadans have solutions that meet their family’s insurance needs,” Nevada Insurance Chief Deputy Commissioner Todd Rich added. “Our team has worked diligently to cultivate Nevada’s thriving and competitive health insurance market, offering a wide selection of plans and companies with fair and reasonable costs for all consumers… Our goal, in partnership with the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, is to offer consumers the options and resources to make empowered and informed decisions about how to best fulfill their health insurance needs.”

To learn more about plans, enroll or for more information call 800-547-2927 or visit NevadaHealthLink.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com