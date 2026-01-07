New director of the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation, and Technology appointed

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo recently announced the appointment of Britta Appel as the new director of the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation, and Technology (OSIT). (Nevada Governor's Office)

On Dec. 31, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo announced the appointment of Britta Appel as the new director of the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation, and Technology (OSIT).

“Britta has shown exceptional leadership in broadband infrastructure planning and execution, and her in-depth knowledge of Nevada’s broadband landscape will ensure continuity and sustained progress,” Lombardo said in a press release. “I’m confident she will lead OSIT with professionalism, efficiency, and a strong commitment to serving Nevadans, ensuring the state reaches its connectivity goals.”

Appel joined OSIT in 2015 during its formation as Nevada’s first broadband manager. Since 2022, she has served as deputy director of OSIT. Prior to her many years at OSIT, Appel served as vice chair of the Broadband Task Force, headed the establishment of a state fiber trade policy in collaboration with the Nevada Department of Transportation, and worked as a policy and legal analyst for former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval.

“I am profoundly grateful to Governor Lombardo for this opportunity, and to Director Mitchell for his steadfast guidance,” Appel said in the press release. “After years of working to bridge Nevada’s digital divide, I am excited and committed to leading OSIT in delivering universal high-speed internet access through the High Speed Nevada Initiative.”

Before beginning a career in public service, Appel practiced law for 17 years. She holds a Juris Doctor from Western State University College of Law and a bachelor’s degree in political science with an emphasis on public administration from California State University, Fullerton.

“Appel brings extensive experience in statewide broadband planning, development and project management,” the press release stated. “Appel has proven expertise in driving broadband policy and legislative initiatives, coordinating with state and federal agencies, engaging stakeholders, and overseeing broadband compliance, monitoring, and reporting.”

Appel’s role as OSIT director officially began earlier this week on Monday, Jan. 5. Her appointment follows previous OSIT director Brian Mitchell.

“I am incredibly proud of the work the OSIT team has done over the last 10 years to bring reliable, affordable, scalable high-speed internet to all Nevadans, and I look forward to watching Britta and OSIT continue this important work,” Mitchell said in the release.

For more information about the Nevada Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology, visit osit.nv.gov.

