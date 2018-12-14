New hemp business opens along Highway 160 in Pahrump

James F. McCoy Jr, owner of All About Hemp, said his business specializes in selling the raw materials and equipment needed for people to make their own cannabidiol, (CBD) infused oils, for bath and beauty products, soaps, lotions and skin care products.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times James F. McCoy Jr., holds a container of hemp at his new business, All About Hemp at 1400 South Highway 160. McCoy is hosting a grand opening at 11 a.m., on Saturday Dec. 15, with free giveaways and raffles. He touts that hemp is a material used to make health products, for those who want to enjoy a fuller, happier and healthy lifestyle.

McCoy also noted that his business will host educational classes to help people learn the many different ways they can use cannabis. McCoy is hosting a grand opening at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 15.

The business is at 1400 S. Highway 160.

