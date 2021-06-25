90°F
New Nevada COVID cases take biggest 1-day leap since March 12

By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 25, 2021 - 4:29 pm
 
Registered nurse Chika McTier administers the Pfizer shot to Camille Griffin during a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. Those who get vaccinated receive perks, including a free dance from a vaccinated entertainer, a platinum membership card and tickets to see the show at Hustler. "I live in Vegas, might as well make it a Vegas thing," said Griffin about receiving her vaccine. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada on Friday reported the biggest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases in more than three months.

Updated data from the Department of Health and Human Services posted on the state coronavirus website showed 804 new coronavirus cases recorded over the preceding day, the biggest one-day jump since 858 new cases were reported on March 12, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal. That excludes reports following weekends or holidays, when cases are not recorded and therefore inflate the following day’s numbers.

Nevada also reported three additional coronavirus fatalities in Friday’s update.

Previous sudden increases in new cases have been attributed to backlogged reports, but the Southern Nevada Health District said Friday that did not appear to be case with the latest jump.

Of the 740 cases reported Friday — about 92 percent of state total — in Clark County, only 169 were from a backlog of cases, health district spokeswoman Jennifer Sizemore said.

A news release from the district noted that recent increases in cases and the county’s test positivity rate should serve as a “reminder for the public that the pandemic is not over.”

“As our community began the process of reopening, this increase in cases is not unexpected. However, it is preventable,” District Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen stated in the release. “There are many preventive measures people can do to protect themselves from COVID-19 and to keep the virus from spreading.”

The health district urged Nevadans to continue to get vaccinated if they have not done so already. The vaccines also protect people against the more-contagious variants that are circulating in the state, the health district said.

Friday’s update pushed COVID-19 totals in the state to 331,614 cases and 5,667 deaths since the pandemic began.

New cases remained significantly higher than the 14-day moving average of 197 daily reported cases, which has been trending higher since reaching a recent low of 132 on June 5. Deaths also remained higher than the average of two daily reported fatalities during the same time period.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

State officials have said that it is normal for daily figures to be higher than the moving averages due to delayed reports and redistributed data. State and county health agencies frequently redistribute the data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

While the two-week average of daily reported cases has been increasing over the past three weeks, the average of daily reported deaths has hovered around three for the past month, according to state data.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially measures the percentage of people tested who were found to be infected with the virus, remained unchanged at 4.3 percent.

But Clark County’s positivity rate increased by 0.3 percentage points, reaching 4.7 percent, according to state data.

The state’s positivity rate decreased slightly at the beginning of June, but has been slowing rising again over the past week.

As of Friday’s report, there were 306 people hospitalized in Nevada with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, 13 more than the day prior.

On Wednesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak noted on Twitter a recent rise in hospitalizations, adding that none of the people then hospitalized had been vaccinated.

Although hospitalization totals fluctuate day to day, state data shows that the metric has been trending upward for about two weeks. Current totals are still lower than the small peak seen at the end of April, and hospitalizations overall have decreased dramatically since the metric’s height in late December.

All of the deaths recorded in the state on Friday occurred in Clark County, according to data from the county health district’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals for Clark County rose to 257,961 cases and 4,483 deaths.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Nye County Sheriff's Office NCSO is seeking information on this vehicle possibly involved in a ...
NCSO arrests drive-by shooting suspect
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

UPDATE: “NCSO Deputies located the vehicle wanted in connection with the drive by shooting at Preferred RV Park. The suspect is in custody for discharging a firearm where person might be endangered.”

Unidentified Aerial Phenomena report released
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A preliminary report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena was released on Friday.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Lakeview Executive Golf Course, an 18-hole short course owne ...
Lakeview Golf Course annual plan presented to Nye County Commission
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the close of the current fiscal year looming, officials with CourseCo made their annual presentation to the Nye County Commission last week, giving an overview of what the management company has in store for Lakeview Executive Golf Course, which was acquired by the town of Pahrump three years ago and which has been the subject of intense debate by both commissioners and the public since that acquisition.

New mobile business provides cool treats
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

“You crave it, we shave it,” is the catchphrase of a brand new mobile business in town, just in time for the summer season.

Vince Anton Photos/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Diane Sauter is shown speaking with loca ...
Diane Sauter seeking Nye County Sheriff’s post in 2022
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2022 primary election is nearly an entire year off but local resident Diane Sauter is not wasting any time in announcing her bid for public office in the coming year. A former law enforcement officer from Illinois, Sauter is now aiming for the position of top cop in Nye County and will be running for Nye County sheriff.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times One person was transported to Desert View Hospital following ...
Two transported after Highway 160, 372 collision
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A series of motor vehicle collisions and fires kept Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services quite busy in recent days.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Residents and stakeholders in Nye County are encouraged to a ...
Nye County seeking public input at series of strategic plan workshops
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

If there is one thing that is certain in life, it’s that everyone has an opinion and for those who wish to share their thoughts on the future direction of Nye County government, they will have the opportunity next week during a series of workshops aimed at gathering the viewpoint of area residents.

Lisa Watson, an animal care supervisor, pets Cupcake, a pot bellied pig that was abandoned and ...
Obese pig abandoned in cage on Las Vegas street is on the mend
By Mathew Miranda Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The severely overweight potbellied pig, which rescuers named “Cupcake,” was found June 2 in a wire dog kennel by a resident on the sidewalk outside his home.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
Nye County unemployment falls in May
Staff Report

Unemployment rates in Nevada continued to fall in May, according to data released by the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh meets with SEIU Local 1107 labor union members in Las Vegas ...
Apprenticeship programs get $130 million in federal grants
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday announced the award of more than $130 million in grants to develop, modernize and diversify Registered Apprenticeship programs in 15 states and to establish Registered Apprenticeship Technical Assistance Centers of Excellence in three states and the District of Columbia to provide technical expertise and services and accelerate the expansion of Registered Apprenticeship programs.